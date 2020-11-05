Breeders' Cup Draw 2020: Post Positions Draw, Start Time and Lineup Info

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Two days, 14 races and a bunch of the top horses in the sport. One of the biggest annual events in horse racing is set to begin at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday.

The 2020 Breeders' Cup is nearly here, and the excitement is building for a busy weekend. After five races take place Friday, there will be nine more Saturday, including the Breeders' Cup Classic. That race is the final one of the weekend and features the winners of the Kentucky Derby (Authentic) and the Belmont Stakes (Tiz the Law).

This year's Preakness Stakes winner, Swiss Skydiver, will also be in action this weekend, when she lines up against other fillies in the Breeders' Cup Distaff on Saturday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's Breeders' Cup, which is being held at Keeneland for the first time since 2015.

2020 Breeders' Cup Schedule (ET)

Friday, November 6

Juvenile Turf Sprint: 2:30 p.m.



Juvenile Turf: 3:10 p.m.



Juvenile Fillies: 3:50 p.m.



Juvenile Fillies Turf: 4:30 p.m.



Juvenile: 5:10 p.m.



Saturday, November 7

Filly & Mare Sprint: 12:02 p.m.



Turf Sprint: 12:39 p.m.



Dirt Mile: 1:18 p.m.



Filly & Mare Turf: 1:57 p.m.



Sprint: 2:36 p.m.



Mile: 3:15 p.m.



Distaff: 3:54 p.m.



Turf: 4:33 p.m.

Classic: 5:13 p.m.

Breeders' Cup Classic Post Positions

1. Tacitus

2. Tiz the Law

3. By My Standards

4. Tom's d'Etat

5. Title Ready

6. Higher Power

7. Global Campaign

8. Improbable

9. Authentic

10. Maximum Security

A list of post positions for every Breeders' Cup race is available at Horse Racing Nation.

The last time Tiz the Law and Authentic went head-to-head was at the Kentucky Derby on September 5, and the two raced to a thrilling finish.

Authentic jumped out to the early lead, but Tiz the Law pulled alongside him out of the final turn at Churchill Downs. However, Authentic held on for the wire-to-wire victory, giving legendary trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying sixth Derby win.

Tiz the Law hasn't been in action since then, but he won six of his first seven career races (including the Belmont) and has never finished worse than third. He enters as one of the top contenders for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

And trainer Barclay Tagg has liked what he's seen from the colt heading into Saturday's race.

"I think he looks the picture right now," he said, according to Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "He looks good. He's got the right flesh. His coat is shiny, and he’s just the picture of health right now. I'm delighted with the way he's coming. ... You like a good horse. That's what we're in the game for. I'm just glad another one came along before I died."

After winning the Kentucky Derby, Authentic went on to have another strong showing at the Preakness. He was battling for the lead down the final stretch but was edged by Swiss Skydiver. It was only his second runner-up finish in seven career races, with the rest being wins.

Now, Authentic is one of three Baffert-trained horses in the Breeders' Cup Classic field, along with Improbable and Maximum Security. They start alongside each other in the Nos. 8, 9 and 10 posts, and all three could emerge as top contenders in the race.

"It looks like a tremendous race," said Jack Knowlton, owner of Tiz the Law, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Just about everyone recognizes there's not an awful lot that's going to separate the top horses."

For Tiz the Law and Authentic, this will be the first time the three-year-olds will be going up against a field filled with older horses.

In the 36 previous editions of the Breeders' Cup Classic, a three-year-old has been victorious 12 times. From 2014-16, a trio of Baffert-trained three-year-olds won the race: Bayern (2014), American Pharoah (2015) and Arrogate (2016).

They were the last three-year-olds to win the Breeders' Cup Classic and also Baffert's only victories in the race's history. Could Authentic or one of his other horses earn him another win? Or could Tiz the Law keep that from happening? It should be an exciting race to watch unfold.