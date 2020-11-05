Breeders' Cup 2020: TV Schedule, Dates, Race Times, Weather Forecast and More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

This year's Triple Crown action may be over, but horse racing excitement lives on.

On Friday, the two-day Breeders' Cup will kick off at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, giving horse racing aficionados another date to circle on their calendars following this year's Belmont Stakes, Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, which ran in that unusual order because of COVID-19-related disruptions.

The 37th running of the Breeders' Cup will be held Friday and Saturday.

The weekend, thought of as the World Cup of horse racing, features nine championship events, all leading up to the $6 million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic, the largest purse in horse racing.

That event, which typically features some of the top horses in the world, often predicts Horse of the Year.

Below, we'll go over all the information you'll need to tune into the Breeders' Cup—and what to watch for when you do.

Breeders' Cup Classic 2020 TV Schedule, Race Times and More

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Post Time: 5:13 p.m. ET

TV Schedule: NBC, 2-5:30 p.m.

Location: Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Kentucky

Weather: Sunny with a high of 71 degrees, low 49 degrees, per Weather.com

Breeders' Cup Post Positions and Odds

1. Tacitus (20-1)

2. Tiz The Law (3-1)

3. By My Standards (10-1)

4. Tom's d'Etat (6-1)

5. Title Ready (30-1)

6. Higher Power (20-1)

7. Global Campaign (20-1)

8. Improbable (5-2)

9. Authentic (6-1)

10. Maximum Security (7-2)

Odds via Breederscup.com

Three different horses won the three jewels of the Triple Crown in 2020, and two of them return to compete again at the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday.

Run out of order thanks to scheduling shifts in the face of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law took the Belmont Stakes and was the favorite heading into the Kentucky Derby.

However, Authentic then won the Derby, which was run as the middle jewel this year. In the Preakness Stakes four weeks later, it was filly Swiss Skydiver who emerged triumphant, beating Authentic.

In the Breeders' Cup Classic, Tiz the Law and Authentic return to make their case for being the champion three-year-old male.

It's no surprise, then, that Triple Crown winners Tiz the Law and Authentic are among the shortest odds heading into Saturday's race, though Improbable is the favorite at 5-2.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will have three of those four horses in the Breeders' Cup Classic: Improbable, Authentic and Maximum Security. It's highly likely that he will walk away with a win, which would be his fourth.

Improbable has won three Grade 1 races this year, while Maximum Security has been victorious in three of four starts in 2020.

History may be on Tom's d'Etat's side. His post position, No. 4, has proved to be the luckiest in Breeders' Cup history, producing 36 winners.

Be sure to tune in Saturday to see which horse (and trainer) walk away victorious, with a more than $3 million prize from the total purse of $6 million.