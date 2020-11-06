Breeders' Cup 2020 TV Schedule: Friday Coverage, Race Times and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The soon-to-be stars of the horse racing world will be on display this weekend, with the Breeders' Cup kicking off with Future Stars Friday.

The top two-year-olds in the sport will participate across five races on Friday, with $7 million to be paid out throughout the afternoon, which serves as the opening act to Saturday's packed schedule that includes top Kentucky Derby placers Authentic and Tiz the Law.

Here's how to watch the first half of the Breeders' Cup on Friday, and what to look for on the track.

2020 Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday

When: Fri. Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Keeneland Race Course (Lexington, Ky.)

Ways to Watch

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Coverage runs from 2-5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

2020 Breeders' Cup Friday Schedule (ET)

2:30 p.m.: Juvenile Turf Sprint

3:10 p.m.: Juvenile Fillies Turf

3:50 p.m.: Juvenile Fillies

4:30 p.m.: Juvenile Turf

5:10 p.m.: Juvenile

With six horses racing this weekend, Bob Baffert will have an array of opportunities to add to his trophy cabinet. One of his best chances on Friday comes in the Juvenile Fillies race, with Princess Noor favored at 9-5 to keep her perfect record among the seven horses entered.

Since she was purchased for $1.35 million this spring—10 times her original purchase price at Keeneland in September 2019—Princess Noor was victorious in all three of her starts this season, including the Del Mar Debutante (G1) and the Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita (G2).

"She's another superstar," Baffert said, per Evan Hammonds of BloodHorse.com. "Her numbers are slow, but I know a superstar when I see it, and she's a superstar."

She will be ridden out of the seventh post by Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinosa, who rode American Pharoah to the 2015 Triple Crown. Espinosa was also full of praise for Princess Noor after he rode her to the win at Santa Anita.

"She reminds me of other great horses I used to ride like American Pharoah," he said, per the Breeders' Cup website. "I've been riding amazing horses, but as a filly, she's the best one I've ever ridden."

In this race, Baffert will likely be challenged out of the third post by Tim Hamm's Dayoutoftheoffice, who is also undefeated through three starts—including a six-length win at the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) at Saratoga, New York—and Simply Ravishing, who is also 3-for-3. Both are racing at 5-2 odds.

On the male side, Jackie's Warrior is heavily favored (7-5) to continue to build upon his undefeated record amid a full, 14-horse race. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Jackie's Warrior has increased his distance in each of his victories. In a Grade 1 win at the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park, New York, he won by five lengths and earned a 100 on the Beyer scale.

NBC Sports' Kenny Rice told the El Paso Times' Felix F. Chavez that, like Princess Noor, Jackie's Warrior also draws comparisons to the 2015 Triple Crown owner.

"You don't always see the type of maturity he has in horses at his age. His mannerisms are like American Pharoah. Every horse is different and American Pharoah went on to win a Triple Crown and was very mature as a two-year-old like Jackie's Warrior is. It's a great story. Trainer Steve Asmussen really likes this horse and the effort and work ethic he's given."

Reinvestment Risk, racing out of the third post, has 9-2 odds to take the win after a victorious debut before he chased Jackie's Warrior in the Hopeful and Champagne Stakes.

All odds per brisnet.com