    Chelsea's Kai Havertz Self-Isolating After Positive Coronavirus Test

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    Chelsea's Kai Havertz during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Frank Lampard confirmed Wednesday.

    The 21-year-old will self-isolate and will miss at least Wednesday's Champions League match against Rennes.

    Havertz has started all seven of Chelsea's Premier League matches and each of the first two UCL matches.

    The German had two goals and one assist across the two competitions, adding three goals in one League Cup match.

    Havertz became an international phenomenon at Bayer Leverkusen, where he developed into one of the top young stars in the Bundesliga. After months of speculation, he eventually transferred to Chelsea in September on an $88 million deal.

    He was part of a rebuilt attack for the Blues, which also added Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. 

    These players will have to take on even bigger roles going forward, especially if Havertz is forced to miss an extended stretch.

    Christian Pulisic, who is currently out with a hamstring injury, could also see more playing time when he returns to full strength.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Chelsea enter Wednesday in first place in Champions League Group E with four points through two matches. Rennes have just one draw and one loss in its first two UCL appearances this year.

    Related

      WATCH: Timo Werner spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Rennes

      WATCH: Timo Werner spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Rennes
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      WATCH: Timo Werner spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Rennes

      We Ain't Got No History
      via We Ain't Got No History

      Petr Cech was struck by talent of Edouard Mendy and reveals role in spotting Chelsea No 1 

      Petr Cech was struck by talent of Edouard Mendy and reveals role in spotting Chelsea No 1 
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Petr Cech was struck by talent of Edouard Mendy and reveals role in spotting Chelsea No 1 

      Jeorge Bird
      via Mail Online

      Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz ruled out of Rennes clash after testing positive for coronavirus

      Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz ruled out of Rennes clash after testing positive for coronavirus
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz ruled out of Rennes clash after testing positive for coronavirus

      Press Association
      via Mail Online

      'It took Messi 10 attempts to score against me' - Cech on Chelsea's Champions League rivalry with Barcelona

      'It took Messi 10 attempts to score against me' - Cech on Chelsea's Champions League rivalry with Barcelona
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      'It took Messi 10 attempts to score against me' - Cech on Chelsea's Champions League rivalry with Barcelona

      Goal
      via Goal