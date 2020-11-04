Chelsea's Kai Havertz Self-Isolating After Positive Coronavirus Test

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Frank Lampard confirmed Wednesday.

The 21-year-old will self-isolate and will miss at least Wednesday's Champions League match against Rennes.

Havertz has started all seven of Chelsea's Premier League matches and each of the first two UCL matches.

The German had two goals and one assist across the two competitions, adding three goals in one League Cup match.

Havertz became an international phenomenon at Bayer Leverkusen, where he developed into one of the top young stars in the Bundesliga. After months of speculation, he eventually transferred to Chelsea in September on an $88 million deal.

He was part of a rebuilt attack for the Blues, which also added Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

These players will have to take on even bigger roles going forward, especially if Havertz is forced to miss an extended stretch.

Christian Pulisic, who is currently out with a hamstring injury, could also see more playing time when he returns to full strength.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chelsea enter Wednesday in first place in Champions League Group E with four points through two matches. Rennes have just one draw and one loss in its first two UCL appearances this year.