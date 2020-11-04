    Takk McKinley Will Be 'Held Accountable' for Tweeting Falcons Trade Offers

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) rushes in against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. The Falcons won the game 40-20. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    Takkarist McKinley will apparently be disciplined for airing his grievances with the Atlanta Falcons on social media Wednesday.

    The linebacker discussed the team's trade offers after the team decided not to move him before Tuesday's deadline:

    "Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it," Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.

    "That's with him missing today and all of the things he's missed in the past. You definitely have to go through all the issues and go through all the stuff you have to deal with. You have to deal with it as an organization. You have to hit him right in the face."

    McKinley was a first-round pick in 2017 and made a significant impact in his first two years with 13 combined sacks.

    He has seen his production drop in recent seasons, however, tallying just 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles in 14 games in 2019. He has appeared in just four games in 2020 and has seen limited action even while starting each game.

    The 25-year-old has appeared in just 42 defensive snaps since Week 1, per Pro Football Reference.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Atlanta also declined his fifth-year option for 2021 worth $10.3 million, making McKinley a free agent after this season.

    Related

      Atlanta Falcons head coaching search: Titans OC Arthur Smith

      Atlanta Falcons head coaching search: Titans OC Arthur Smith
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Atlanta Falcons head coaching search: Titans OC Arthur Smith

      The Falcoholic
      via The Falcoholic

      Coach: McKinley to pay after tweet on Falcons

      Coach: McKinley to pay after tweet on Falcons
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Coach: McKinley to pay after tweet on Falcons

      Turron Davenport
      via ESPN.com

      Takkarist McKinley rails against Falcons after not being traded, team fires back and promises consequences

      Takkarist McKinley rails against Falcons after not being traded, team fires back and promises consequences
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Takkarist McKinley rails against Falcons after not being traded, team fires back and promises consequences

      Patrik Walker
      via CBSSports.com

      What to know for Falcons - Broncos in Week 9

      What to know for Falcons - Broncos in Week 9
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      What to know for Falcons - Broncos in Week 9

      The Falcoholic
      via The Falcoholic