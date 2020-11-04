Takk McKinley Will Be 'Held Accountable' for Tweeting Falcons Trade Offers

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Takkarist McKinley will apparently be disciplined for airing his grievances with the Atlanta Falcons on social media Wednesday.

The linebacker discussed the team's trade offers after the team decided not to move him before Tuesday's deadline:

"Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it," Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.

"That's with him missing today and all of the things he's missed in the past. You definitely have to go through all the issues and go through all the stuff you have to deal with. You have to deal with it as an organization. You have to hit him right in the face."

McKinley was a first-round pick in 2017 and made a significant impact in his first two years with 13 combined sacks.

He has seen his production drop in recent seasons, however, tallying just 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles in 14 games in 2019. He has appeared in just four games in 2020 and has seen limited action even while starting each game.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just 42 defensive snaps since Week 1, per Pro Football Reference.

Atlanta also declined his fifth-year option for 2021 worth $10.3 million, making McKinley a free agent after this season.