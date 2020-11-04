Mike McCarthy: Cowboys Will Start Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush vs. Steelers

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Ben DiNucci era may already be over.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that he's planning to elevate Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush into the starting quarterback job for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium.

"With the opponent we are playing, we need more experience," McCarthy said.

