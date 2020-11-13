Are There Any Future All-Stars in the 2020 NBA Draft Class?November 13, 2020
Though a Zion Williamson won't be found in the 2020 NBA draft, a handful of potential All-Stars could still emerge.
However, team fit could wind up playing a key part in these prospects' early developments and trajectories. Landing the right roles and supporting casts could help jumpstart their careers.
We pinpointed the favorite of the group to make an All-Star team, plus other good bets, a potential long shot and two prospects whose team and role could dictate a lot about their chances of blowing up.
Favorite: LaMelo Ball (Hawks, PG, 2001)
If I'm picking one favorite to reach the NBA All-Star Game, it's LaMelo Ball, who could get there with a combination of Trae Young's passing skills and Caris LeVert's size and scoring game.
Passing instincts typically translate. They have for Young, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in recent years. Despite what you think about how Lonzo Ball's pro career has gone, his passing has carried over, as well.
LaMelo registered a 36.9 assist percentage in the NBL, demonstrating special vision, reads and deliveries that should continue to work in the NBA, particularly at 6'7". It's easy to buy him surpassing his brother's assist numbers by his third season (7.0 per game), especially given his superior wiggle and shiftiness off the dribble.
His playmaking—and its high likelihood of translating—helps create a high floor. But to reach All-Star status, he has to grow as a scorer, and that improvement is worth betting on for a 19-year-old with his shot-making, touch and coordination at the basket.
He reminds me of LeVert as a scorer due to his preference for using mostly drives to the hoop and threes.
Ball has the creative handle to navigate through defenses and get to the basket, where he can finish at tough angles on both sides of the rim. And though there are questions about his shooting, he still buried 20 threes in 12 games after making four during the Hawks' exhibition opener.
Even if his jump shot remains inconsistent, Ball should still fire away with enough volume to hit shots and catch streaks.
He averaged 17.0 points overseas, and if he can get to that range in the NBA while hovering near the top of the assist leaderboard, he should be able to put together an All-Star case.
Killian Hayes (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG, 2001)
Scouts have been split on Killian Hayes' ceiling. I'm buying his trajectory and potential ascension to All-Star status given his translatable skills, his improvement since last year and the chance that he corrects current weaknesses.
Passing and playmaking are Hayes' signature strengths, and you can bank on them carrying over. His combined 38.7 assist percentage (between German League and Eurocup) was higher than LaMelo Ball's. At 6'5", he should continue to experience success creating for teammates in ball-screen situations, where he manipulates defenses with his eyes and hesitations and delivers touch passes to rollers and one-handed dimes to wing and corner shooters.
He didn't put up Ball's scoring production, but he shot 48.2 percent from the floor. Only six qualified NCAA freshmen have been able to average at least 10.0 points and 5.0 assists on 59.0 percent true shooting like Hayes did at 18 years old against pros, and three of those players became All-Stars: Chris Paul, Baron Davis and Jameer Nelson (the other three were Lonzo Ball, Jason Williams and Bryce Drew).
Hayes' efficiency is a selling point, but projecting an All-Star means buying this year's flashes of shot-creation and shot-making, which could lead to greater scoring potential. He executed a handful of new, advanced moves with footwork and handles to separate and get his shot off.
He still shot just 29.4 percent from three on only 3.1 attempts per game, but he doubled his makes from a year ago (30 in 33 games) and shot 41.1 percent on pull-ups and 87.6 percent on free-throws. Between his age, improvement and obvious touch, his jump shot is worth betting on.
Of all the draft's point guards, Hayes appears to have the most well-rounded skill set and scouting profile.
Onyeka Okongwu (USC, C, Freshman)
It sounds as if Onyeka Okongwu could be the second center drafted, behind only James Wiseman. It would be a mistake. He has a clearer path toward an All-Star appearance with his superior offensive skill level and added defensive versatility.
Only five freshmen on record have registered a player efficiency rating over 30 and a defensive box plus-minus over four: Okongwu, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach Collins.
Every team feels confident in Okongwu's finishing and offensive rebounding. He shot 66.4 percent at the basket and racked up 41 putbacks in 28 games. Given his tools, athleticism and motor, the easy baskets should carry over.
It's also easy to buy his defensive numbers and impact translating.
Okongwu registered a 9.8 block percentage and an impressive 2.3 steal percentage as a big. Opponents shot 31.3 percent against him around the basket. Aside from having the tools and aggression to anchor a team's defense as its rim protector, he's more mobile laterally than Wiseman when it comes to guarding in space and recovering down to contest in pick-and-roll coverage.
Still, Okongwu's scoring skills are what could propel him to All-Star status.
He ranked in the 94th percentile on post-ups, shaking defenders with up-and-under moves, baseline spins and sweeping hooks with both hands. Despite the perception that teams are moving away from post-ups, eight of the NBA's 10 most-used post-up players have made an All-Star Game over the past three seasons, and the other two are Williamson and Deandre Ayton, who could both be on their way.
Okongwu has a chance to become one of the top post players in the game based on his creation around the key and touch. Though skeptics question the upside of a 6'9" center who isn't a shooter or ball-handler, he did make 15 of 35 half-court jumpers and 72.0 percent of his free-throws while flashing Eurosteps and face-up rip-throughs from the elbows and short corners.
In Okongwu, a team could add an efficient, go-to scorer, as well as an impact defensive presence.
Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
Even if the defensive concerns are valid, Obi Toppin figures to produce his way to an All-Star appearance at some point.
Efficient offensive stats typically lead to votes, though it wouldn't hurt if he generated his numbers while playing for a team that wasn't near the bottom of the standings.
The nation's leader in dunks this year should continue to finish at an elite level based on his size, explosion, leaping ability, coordination and motor around the basket. And through two years at Dayton, he shot 41.7 percent from three with a relatively effortless release for a big.
Between his mix of power in the paint, ability to use both hands around the key and knack for knocking down threes off spot-ups and pick-and-pops, Toppin has the special physical attributes and skill set to efficiently score at a high level. He should be able to add some extra value as a passer, as well.
Toppin joined Kemba Walker and Zion Williamson as one of five qualified NCAA players on record to average at least 20 points in a season with a box plus-minus over 12.
Skeptics may sound hesitant about whether the 22-year-old has enough of a window to keep improving. It is rare for prospects his age to become All-Stars, but it does happen. Pascal Siakam is the most recent example, and Malcolm Brogdon and Devonte' Graham still seem capable of joining the exclusive group.
Long Shot: Patrick Williams (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
If we had to pick a Tyler Herro of this draft—a projected late-lottery pick who emerges as a potential (surprise) All-Star—it would be Patrick Williams.
Admittedly, projecting a future All-Star appearance means betting on substantial development and improvement considering he only averaged 9.2 points as a freshman. But it's a bet worth making since Williams is the draft's youngest NCAA prospect and flashed an NBA-friendly skill set at Florida State that, if sharpened, could lead to a unique package of physical tools (6'8", 225 lbs) and versatility in this draft.
He reminds me of a forward version of Bam Adebayo, another physically imposing prospect whose ball-handling, passing and touch were masked with the Kentucky Wildcats. Like Kentucky players, Florida State players play a defined role in a system and aren't given much freedom to step outside of it.
But when Williams did have a chance to work off the dribble, we saw glimpses of pull-up shooting and live-dribble passing. He shot 41.7 percent on dribble jumpers and generated 25 points on 26 pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions (90th percentile).
There is also plenty of defensive potential to unlock from Williams' power, athleticism and motor. He's an exciting playmaker as a baseline, having averaged a steal and a block in 22.5 minutes per game. How much can he improve his discipline, awareness and quickness over the next few seasons?
It's difficult to pinpoint an exact comparison for Williams because there aren't players with his body type and athletic traits who have three-point range (16 makes), mid-range shot-creation and ball-screen passing ability.
Team Dependent: James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Draft night could play a major role in James Wiseman's career and potential path toward an All-Star game.
I wouldn't bet on him making one wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey. He'd have a better chance with the Golden State Warriors since he could serve as the rim protector for a contender while shooting a sky-high percentage, playing to his strengths as a finishing target off elite shooters and passers.
Regardless of where he goes, Wiseman figures to do most of his offensive damage from the dunker position early in his career, diving to the hoop, catching lobs and putting back misses. Despite his enticing highlight reels that show coast-to-coast takes and fallaway jumpers, he isn't sharp enough to consistently execute those types of plays in the near future.
The most realistic path to the All-Star Game involves Wiseman turning into a Rudy Gobert-like defensive presence inside, which does seem semi-plausible given his 7'1", 240-pound frame, 7'6" wingspan and quick leaping ability.
I'm not ready to buy the flashes of scoring versatility, but if he's able to average a double-double, shoot near 55 percent and shut down the paint for a winning team, that's his best chance at reaching All-Star Weekend.
Team Dependent: Anthony Edwards (Georgia, SG, Freshman)
Believers in Anthony Edwards see another Donovan Mitchell or Victor Oladipo. Skeptics have used Dion Waiters and Tyreke Evans as comparisons.
I'm in the middle and think of Zach LaVine when projecting Edwards, who's bound to produce but has to answer questions about whether his shot selection and style are conducive to winning if the offense is running through him.
There isn't much doubt about his chances of putting up big numbers based on his 6'5", 225-pound frame, explosive athleticism, advanced creation and confident shot-making. He led all qualified freshmen in scoring with 19.1 points per game.
But he also shot 40.2 percent for a Georgia team that finished 13th among the 14 schools in the SEC.
LaVine hasn't been able to earn enough All-Star votes despite averaging over 23 points in consecutive seasons for the Chicago Bulls. Edwards figures to have a chance to match his scoring outputs, but assuming he's never a high-assist guard, he'll need to improve his efficiency and prove he can impact winning.
