Are There Any Future All-Stars in the 2020 NBA Draft Class?

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

If I'm picking one favorite to reach the NBA All-Star Game, it's LaMelo Ball, who could get there with a combination of Trae Young's passing skills and Caris LeVert's size and scoring game.

Passing instincts typically translate. They have for Young, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in recent years. Despite what you think about how Lonzo Ball's pro career has gone, his passing has carried over, as well.

LaMelo registered a 36.9 assist percentage in the NBL, demonstrating special vision, reads and deliveries that should continue to work in the NBA, particularly at 6'7". It's easy to buy him surpassing his brother's assist numbers by his third season (7.0 per game), especially given his superior wiggle and shiftiness off the dribble.

His playmaking—and its high likelihood of translating—helps create a high floor. But to reach All-Star status, he has to grow as a scorer, and that improvement is worth betting on for a 19-year-old with his shot-making, touch and coordination at the basket.

He reminds me of LeVert as a scorer due to his preference for using mostly drives to the hoop and threes.

Ball has the creative handle to navigate through defenses and get to the basket, where he can finish at tough angles on both sides of the rim. And though there are questions about his shooting, he still buried 20 threes in 12 games after making four during the Hawks' exhibition opener.

Even if his jump shot remains inconsistent, Ball should still fire away with enough volume to hit shots and catch streaks.

He averaged 17.0 points overseas, and if he can get to that range in the NBA while hovering near the top of the assist leaderboard, he should be able to put together an All-Star case.