Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner Fined by NFL for Sock Violations

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster found out the hard way how seriously the NFL takes its dress code policy.

Smith-Schuster posted on Instagram that he and Conner were both fined $5,000 for sock violations during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens:

The letter Smith-Schuster received about his fine said his "stocking failed to cover your lower leg."

Per the official NFL rulebook, player stockings "must cover the entire area from the shoe to the bottom of the pants, and must meet the pants below the knee."

The NFL is notoriously strict when it comes to uniform violations. Peyton Manning was informed he would face a $25,000 fine when he wanted to wear black high tops during a 2002 game with the Indianapolis Colts as a tribute to Johnny Unitas.

Even though Smith-Schuster and Conner will have a little less money in their bank accounts, they can take solace in their 28-24 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers (7-0) are the NFL's last remaining undefeated team heading into their Week 9 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.