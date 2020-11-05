ONE Inside the Matrix II Fight Card: Preview, How to Watch and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix II streams this Friday, Nov. 6, and it features undefeated American James Nakashima challenging welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event.

The co-main event features No. 4 lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin, who's coming off a shocking win over Eddie Alvarez, taking on No. 3 Pieter Buist.

Here's the full card, top headlines heading in and how to watch Inside the Matrix II.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Inside the Matrix II was pre-taped at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be shown for the first time at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

(C) Kiamrian Abbasov (22-4) vs. No. 1 James Nakashima (12-0)

No. 4 Timofey Nastyukhin (13-4) vs. No. 3 Pieter Buist (17-4)

Kim Kyu Sung (10-3) vs. No. 4 Yuya Wakamatsu (12-4)

Eko Saputra (3-1) vs. Ramon Gonzales (4-3)

Priscilla Gaol (7-4) vs. No. 2 Bo Meng (14-5)

Top ONE: Inside the Matrix II Headlines

Nakashima looks to become the next American champion at ONE

Nakashima is a former University of Nebraska wrestler and LFA welterweight world champion. He'll hope to become the second American this week to become a ONE champion after Thanh Le won the featherweight world title at Inside the Matrix last week.

Abbasov won the belt in his last fight against Zebaztian Kadestam, improving his ONE record to 3-1.

Two lightweight contenders vie for potential title shot

No. 4 lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin and No. 3 Pieter Buist could potentially earn a shot at lightweight world champion Christian Lee with a win on Friday.

The last time we saw Nastyukhin in March of 2019 he shockingly knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the former UFC champion's ONE debut. Since then, he's recovered from a leg injury and hopes to continue his climb through the rankings.

During the time Nastyukhin's been out, Buist won all three of his fights at ONE by defeating Kota Shimoishi, Tony Caruso and Eduard Folayang. The Dutchman is on an eight-fight win streak.