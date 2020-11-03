    Wisconsin vs. Purdue Canceled Due to Badgers' 27 Active COVID-19 Cases

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    Camp Randall Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Badgers, is seen Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Less than five weeks after pushing NCAA college football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Wisconsin announced its game Saturday against Purdue is canceled as the program continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

    The Badgers had to cancel their Oct. 31 clash with Nebraska for the same reason.

    Athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement regarding the matter:

    "I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff. We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

