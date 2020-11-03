Wisconsin vs. Purdue Canceled Due to Badgers' 27 Active COVID-19 Cases

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Wisconsin announced its game Saturday against Purdue is canceled as the program continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Badgers had to cancel their Oct. 31 clash with Nebraska for the same reason.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement regarding the matter:

"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff. We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.