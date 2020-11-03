3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out their closest win of the 2020 NFL season on Monday by defeating the New York Giants by two points.

The Bucs came out flat on offense in the first half, but they rectified those issues in the second half with 19 points to claim a 25-23 victory.

Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski finished as the team's top two receivers, but the touchdown scorers weren't the only important targets of Tom Brady at MetLife Stadium.

With Chris Godwin out, the veteran quarterback called on Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens on a few occasions when greater attention was paid to his more notable targets.

Defensively, the Bucs improved in the second half with the concession of nine points, but they were a two-point conversion from allowing overtime.

The entire team needs to be sharper in the future, starting with the Week 9 clash against the New Orleans Saints that could play a role in determining the NFC South champion.