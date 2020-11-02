Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Requests Trial Delay in Sexual Assault Case

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Representatives for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown filed a request to delay the trial date for a civil lawsuit filed against him by a former trainer, according to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach.

The trial is included in a two-week trial docket that is slated to begin Dec. 7. Wallach noted that any delay would mean the trial's resolution would fall after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season:

Britney Taylor filed suit in September 2019, saying Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 after hiring her to be his personal trainer. Taylor said she began working with him again in April 2018 and that Brown raped her at his home one month later.

"She alleges in the lawsuit that Brown asked to speak with her in his bedroom and after they chatted for a few minutes, Brown then cornered her and pulled her down on the bed as she attempted to leave," per NBC News' Doha Madani. "Taylor accused Brown of forcibly raping her while she attempted to physically fight him off and tell him no."

Brown filed a countersuit in November 2019, denying the claims.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in July the two sides appeared to be nearing a settlement before Brown backed out.

The NFL handed down an eight-game suspension to the 32-year-old for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. However, that punishment was tied to a pair of unrelated issues.

In September 2019, Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko interviewed a woman who said Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her while she was painting a mural at his home in 2017. The woman subsequently told Klemko she began receiving "intimidating" messages and that a phone number believed to belong to Brown was involved in the conversation.

Brown pleaded no-contest to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanors in June. A delivery truck driver said Brown and Brown's trainer physically assaulted him in Hollywood, Florida.

Depending on the outcome of his civil suit, the seven-time Pro Bowler could face another suspension.