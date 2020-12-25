    Joey Bosa Ruled out for Chargers vs. Broncos Due to Concussion, Shin Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 25, 2020

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

    The Chargers listed Bosa, who was limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as out with a concussion and shin injury.

    The 25-year-old earned his third Pro Bowl nod this season with 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles and 27 quarterback hits through 12 games on a mediocre defense that's allowing an average of 345.1 yards per game and 27.8 points heading into Week 16.

    Bosa entered the concussion protocol following the team's Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. He returned for a Week 11 victory over the New York Jets.

    With the Ohio State product out, Isaac Rochell should move into the starting unit for the 5-9 Chargers, who are in last place in the NFC West.

