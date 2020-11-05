    Jets' Sam Darnold's MRI on Shoulder Injury Doesn't Reveal Further Damage

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass on the run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase confirmed to reporters Thursday that quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't have any further damage to his ailing shoulder based on the results of an MRI. 

    Gase also alleviated concerns about Darnold's availability for Monday's game against the New England Patriots:

    To date, the 23-year-old's most meaningful contribution in the NFL might be that unfortunate Monday Night Football graphic from when he had mononucleosis. That about sums up his two-plus years in the league so far.

    The Jets selected Darnold third overall in 2018 to be their quarterback of the future. By 2020, he was the subject of trade speculation.

    The USC product sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. He missed two games before the problem resurfaced as New York fell 35-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

    The Jets are on pace to be the worst team in the NFL, and that might put them in a position to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the draft. If that happened, Darnold would almost certainly be in a different uniform in 2021.

