Patrick Mahomes Talks Work with LeBron James' More Than a Vote Campaign

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up about joining the More Than a Vote campaign with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James prior to Tuesday's election in an effort to fight against voter suppression.

He spoke about it on Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio's The Drive on Monday (h/t John Healy of radio.com):

"It's a way for us as athletes to find ways to really help out the communities that are underserved and finding ways to vote and getting registered to vote and getting educated on how you're able to do it.

"From my firsthand knowledge, it's a lot harder than it sounds. It's not like you can go online and sign a piece of paper. You have to get that stuff and get it detailed down, send in your registration form and get that stuff signed. You really want that to be something that's easy and available for everybody and every community. Using this platform that we have, we've kinda came together and find ways to get different arenas and different stadiums as registration and voting and polls ... and provide the resources that we can to get people registered so they can go out and vote tomorrow, Tuesday."

James announced Mahomes was joining the cause in June:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We are Black athletes and artists working together," the More Than A Vote website explains. "Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

James has become a vocal leader among athletes who are involved in social issues and has consistently spoken out against President Donald Trump and others as Tuesday's election approaches.

Mahomes said he is understanding how important such work is as he becomes more experienced in his role as a leader.

"I think I'm starting to understand it more and more, especially in this last year," he said. "You love going out there playing, having fun ... but at the same time, you're blessed to have this platform and I believe you're given it for a reason, and that's to help out people and to help out the world in the best way possible."

Mahomes was involved in a video NFL players released calling for the league to take a stronger stance against systemic racism:

He and teammate Tyrann Mathieu also spoke to reporters about their desire to lead voter registration efforts and even said they talked to Chiefs team president Mark Donovan about the plans.