Joc Pederson Talks Dodgers' World Series Title, Blake Snell, More in B/R AMA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one week removed from defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. As he continues to savor that triumph, Dodgers star Joc Pederson stopped by for an AMA session with B/R.

Pederson was a key contributor to Los Angeles' offense, going 11-for-28. with two home runs and six RBI between the National League Championship Series and Fall Classic.

In addition to recounting his seven years with the Dodgers, the veteran outfielder addressed his impending free agency and the Rays' decision to remove Blake Snell after 5.1 innings in Game 6.

The following is the full transcript from the B/R AMA session.

@Alexshrader00: What was it like hitting a home run in the World Series?

You kind of blackout honestly. A lot of good feelings. A close World Series where you know to get any lead to help give the pitching staff some more breathing room is a good feeling.

@BayLegend: What was your favorite moment in this year's World Series run?

I think my favorite was the Braves series. Going down 3-1, our team knowing we had an uphill battle really gave us the momentum we needed. It was a grind, 7-game series.

@emzo24: What did you think when they took out Snell?

Haha, there was a lot going through my brain. It helped us win the game and we got to their bullpen. Snell was pretty dominant that night so we were pretty relieved. Mookie comes up with that big hit and things started clicking so that was huge.

@yankeek: How did you feel about JT coming back on the field?

I was with my family celebrating the win and my daughter was running around the bases and I was saying what's up to Champ [Joc's brother] and my dad and my mom and my wife's family in the stands, so I was just focused on the win.

@drew_BR: How did Champ celebrate the WS title?

We didn't even get to see him because of COVID. I know they were partying though.

@FellowGamer: You're a free agent this year, would you like to stay with the Dodgers?

Any team that wants you is a good place to be. Obviously, they're striving to win another World Series so could be a good fit.

@LosDoyers: After the World Series win what's the next goal for you?

Do it again. Get on a team that wants to win a World Series and do it again.

@tarantino1: Who are you closest to on the team?

Austin Barnes, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock. Barnes and Kershaw I probably talk to the most. I spend a lot of time with Bellinger because he's my lockermate.

@BillsCavs4L: What was the All-Star Game like back in 2015?

Surreal. It's something you dream about as a kid, being in the locker room with guys you looked up to. Being there was crazy.

@allstar1105: What player was most welcoming in your rookie season?

Carl Crawford was awesome. He was really welcoming and Adrian Gonzalez - those guys really stick out. My locker was next to C.C. so he was always taking care of me, looking out for me. Adrian showed me what it was like to be a major leaguer. He was more welcoming off the field.

@BRallstar: Which player do you have the biggest rivalry with?

Not really. I'm not a big hater. I'm more of a lover than a hater. No salt thrown.

@BillsCavs4L: Who's the funniest player you've ever played with?

Kike Hernandez or Rich Hill. Rich is sneaky, really really funny.

@BleedGreen_99: If you could play with any player, past or present, who would it be and why?

Ken Griffey in his prime. He could do anything. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire would be pretty fun to watch too.

@orunychoi: Who is the biggest sneakerhead on the Dodgers?

I would say there's three of us. Me, Walker Buehler, and Mookie. I haven't seen Mookie's collection, obviously he's sponsored by Jordan so he's got some stuff that people just can't get. Walker does a good job, I think I might have him beat.

@Steve_Perrault: What's your favorite Yung Joc song?

'It's Goin Down' is the biggest and was the first one to put him on the map. It was cool in high school, but kind of got played out. In Atlanta they play the instrumental to it when I'm walking up.

@FellowGamer: What is your normal game day routine?

Normally, I like to play cards. I play with Austin Barnes and Walker Buehler. We used to play with Brian Dozier in Pluck.

@NotJerryJeudy: Who do you want to homer off the most?

All of them.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Probably Popeyes. It used to be my favorite. I like the spicy chicken.

Rapid Fire Questions

Favorite play ever?

I threw someone out at 3B from right field.

Favorite food?

I love pizza.

Favorite movie ever?

Jason Bourne movies.

Favorite TV show ever?

It was Entourage but I think it's Ted Lasso now.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Sean Wotherspoon 97.