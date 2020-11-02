    Antonio Brown Rumors: Packers Gauged WR's Interest Before Buccaneers Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020

    New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers reportedly put out feelers with Antonio Brown's camp to see if he would have interest in joining the team before he ultimately reunited with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

    Brown is eligible to make his debut with the Bucs in Week 9.

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

