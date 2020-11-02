Antonio Brown Rumors: Packers Gauged WR's Interest Before Buccaneers Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers reportedly put out feelers with Antonio Brown's camp to see if he would have interest in joining the team before he ultimately reunited with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

Brown is eligible to make his debut with the Bucs in Week 9.

