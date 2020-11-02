Antonio Brown Rumors: Packers Gauged WR's Interest Before Buccaneers Contract

Antonio Brown Rumors: Packers Gauged WR's Interest Before Buccaneers ContractNovember 2, 2020
The Green Bay Packers reportedly put out feelers with Antonio Brown's camp to see if he would have interest in joining the team before he ultimately reunited with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I think Green Bay made a call to @AB84. I don't think it ever went anywhere, but they did check in... @TySchmit has to get on the phone & make that deal. He's got nobody to blame but himself" @AdamSchefter on AB to the #Bucs & the #Packers #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/GwQNVTnqkU
Brown is eligible to make his debut with the Bucs in Week 9.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?
Fred Warner is the reason the Niners traded Kwon Alexander. Watch him put on a SHOW for Lefkoe as he tries to boost his Madden rating 🎥