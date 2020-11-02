    Ole Miss' DaMarcus Thomas Airlifted to Hospital After Serious Injury at Practice

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020
    A Ole Miss’ player's helmet sits near the 50 yard line on Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas suffered a serious injury at practice Monday, head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters

    Kiffin originally said Thomas had been unresponsive but later told reporters the tight end had some feeling and movement before he was airlifted to the hospital directly from the practice field.  

    "That's obviously great news," he said.

    Per David Johnson of 247Sports, "Kiffin said he called his son's mom and told her he could care less if his son ever plays football again after seeing DaMarcus Thomas' injury at practice this morning."

    Kiffin asked for prayers for Thomas on Monday afternoon:

    "Obviously hopefully this is some severe stinger," Kiffin told reporters. "I did ask them, the medical staff. They said that that does happen sometimes. I'm just praying that that's somehow what it is."

    Kiffin said he's never seen an injury like the one Thomas sustained and immediately ended practice. 

    "We're all just in shock," running back Jerrion Ealy added. "I can't really say too much about it because it's just shocking. It's one of those freak accidents that happens on a football field that you only hear about and you never see. It's kind of eye opening."

    Thomas, 18, is a freshman tight end who has played in five games this season, though he hasn't recorded any stats. He joined Ole Miss as a 3-star prospect out of Saraland, Alabama. 

