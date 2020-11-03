Ranking the Most Compelling Storylines on WWE Raw and SmackDown in 2020

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Although the pandemic has dominated most of the year for WWE and has caused Raw and SmackDown to go on without fans in attendance, the unfortunate circumstances haven't stopped the company from continuing to create riveting content on both brands.

Raw in particular has been far from perfect in 2020 but has featured its fair share of engaging storylines throughout the year. Some of which started as early as WrestleMania season while others have only just recently gotten underway.

SmackDown, meanwhile, has been an infinitely better show since SummerSlam than it was at the onset of 2020. The influx of fresh faces undoubtedly played a role in the show's resurgence, but the strong storytelling is really where the blue brand has shined lately.

Even under the current conditions, WWE hasn't been void of outstanding in-ring action this year. However, most of 2020's best bouts were accompanied by a critically-acclaimed angle that enticed viewers to tune into Raw and SmackDown to see what would happen next.

Despite the excitement and unpredictability of the WWE product not being what it once was, 2020 has at least attempted to bring some of that back through a handful of captivating angles. The payoff may not have always been perfect, but the overall execution was excellent enough to get fans invested and keep them coming back for more.

From phenomenal promos to unforgettable matches and moments, here are the seven storylines that spotlighted SmackDown and Raw this year ranked from least to most compelling.