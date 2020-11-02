UFC's Jon Jones Posts Video of Himself with Shotgun Chasing Down Alleged Burglar

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

UFC star Jon Jones chased an intruder down his driveway with a shotgun before posting a video of the incident on his Instagram account Sunday night.

The Ring Doorbell footage shows an unidentified person going into multiple cars in the driveway before Jones comes out of his garage with a weapon. He chased the person out of view of the camera and explained what happened in the caption:

"Ended up tapping on this guy's driver-side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you're fast enough to outrun them. He's lucky I'm smart enough to not shoot a man while he's retreating. People, I know times are getting hard, but your life isn't worth a few material possessions."

The 33-year-old is already one of the most feared athletes in the world, producing a 26-1 career record. He is currently ranked as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Prospective burglars might want to avoid his house going forward.