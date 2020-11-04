Predicting the Best NBA Players Traded This Offseason

2 of 5

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Has Aaron Gordon plateaued, or are the Orlando Magic to blame for his lack of development? That's hard to answer from the outside, but his tools and pedigree (No. 4 pick in 2014) could garner him interesting-project status elsewhere.

He's had five different coaches in six years. The highest-ranked offense he's played in ranked 22nd (2018-19 and 2015-16). Orlando's overcrowded frontcourt has often pushed him out to the perimeter (33 percent of his career minutes have come at the 3), where his weaknesses become more glaring. Asking him to cook wing defenders off the bounce is setting him up for failure.

A different coaching staff might repurpose him as a small-ball big in the Draymond Green role. Gordon has the agility and quickness to cover significant ground defensively, and his athleticism could be better utilized in a screening role. In Orlando, though, he finished just 25 possessions as a pick-and-roll screener in 62 games this past season.

Gordon needs a fresh start, and Orlando seems willing to make it happen.

"They were really trying to deal him before the deadline but they weren't getting the assets back they wanted," an Eastern Conference executive told Forbes' Sean Deveney. "... He's probably the most likely big name to be traded."

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, who own the first and second overall picks in the 2020 NBA draft, respectively, are both fascinating fits for Gordon. The Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers also rank among the many teams that should be eager to get him out of Orlando and into a more suitable role on a functional offense.