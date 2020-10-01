Victor Oladipo Says 'I'm a Pacer,' Doesn't Know Where Trade Rumors Originated

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo addressed rumors about his future with the team Wednesday.

"I'm a Pacer, man," he told rapper Fat Joe on Instagram Live (h/t Clutch Points). "I'm a Pacer, dawg. I'm a Pacer. I can't control the rumors, man. ... All of the ones on the internet, I don't even know where they come from. I'm just in the background, working out, working on my knee, trying to get right for next year."

Oladipo's career took off in his fifth season in 2017-18 after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to the Pacers in the Paul George deal. He led the league with 2.4 steals per game while averaging 23.1 points. He made the All-Star team in each of his first two seasons with the Pacers.

But in January 2019, Oladipo ruptured a quad tendon in his right knee. After sitting out a full year, he played in 19 games this season as the Pacers finished 45-28. The 28-year-old had said he wouldn't return for the league restart in Orlando, Florida, but after joining the Pacers to continue his rehab, he played in 10 games, including all four games of Indiana's first-round sweep by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

He began his career with the Orlando Magic, who drafted him out of Indiana with the second overall pick in 2013. After three seasons in Orlando, the team traded him to Oklahoma City, where he played for one year. Through seven seasons, Oladipo has not advanced past the first round of the playoffs.

The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported Sunday that Oladipo was looking to move on from the Pacers. His contract with Indiana expires after the 2020-21 season. As the Pacers search for a head coach after firing Nate McMillan in August, they will have to consider whether it's worth it to shop Oladipo rather than risk his departure next season without receiving something in return.