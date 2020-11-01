Report: Avery Williamson, More Traded to Steelers from Jets for 5th-Round Pick

Report: Avery Williamson, More Traded to Steelers from Jets for 5th-Round PickNovember 2, 2020
The New York Jets traded linebacker Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Williamson, 28, has started five games for the Jets this season, registering 50 tackles and an interception.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the deal was pending a contract restructure from Williamson.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
The Steelers will take on the remainder of Williamson's $6.5 million base—about $3.44 million—for this, the final year of his deal. The team is now reworking his incentives with Williamson's camp, I'm told. Pittsburgh came into the weekend $8.36 million under the cap. https://t.co/uet2KIJoo2
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided more context on the deal from the Jets' perspective:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The #Jets save about $1.8 million in salary and roster bonuses by trading LB Avery Williamson to the #Steelers. With the salary cap set to drop, this is a factor for teams out of the playoff chase entering Tuesday's deadline: Conserve cash now, and roll over cap space to 2021.
So Williamson goes from the 0-8 Jets, the only NFL team without a win, to the 7-0 Steelers, the only NFL team without a loss. It's hard to imagine he's disappointed with the change of address. Granted, the deal also makes sense for a Jets team that is in full seller's mode after a miserable start to the season.
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY
So Joe Douglas has taken three players who had no future with the Jets (DT Steve McLendon, LB Jordan Willis, LB Avery Williamson) and converted them into a 5th and two 6th rounders in 2022 and saved a little bit of cap space. So much better than letting them leave for nothing.
Mehta added that "general manager Joe Douglas is bent on acquiring as much draft capital as possible in the next 48 hours."
Williamson will give the Steelers excellent depth at linebacker. He's recorded 100 or more tackles three times in his career, including 120 tackles in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 campaign with a torn ACL.
Once Devin Bush was lost for the season, the Steelers had a need at linebacker. Williamson made sense as a target, with the Steelers reinforcing for a potential Super Bowl run this season. It's been a good day for the Steelers after they also beat their hated rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, 28-24.
Is This Big Ben's Best Steelers Team?
