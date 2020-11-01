    Report: Avery Williamson, More Traded to Steelers from Jets for 5th-Round Pick

    New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The New York Jets traded linebacker Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News and ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Williamson, 28, has started five games for the Jets this season, registering 50 tackles and an interception. 

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the deal was pending a contract restructure from Williamson.

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided more context on the deal from the Jets' perspective:

    So Williamson goes from the 0-8 Jets, the only NFL team without a win, to the 7-0 Steelers, the only NFL team without a loss. It's hard to imagine he's disappointed with the change of address. Granted, the deal also makes sense for a Jets team that is in full seller's mode after a miserable start to the season.

    Mehta added that "general manager Joe Douglas is bent on acquiring as much draft capital as possible in the next 48 hours."

    Williamson will give the Steelers excellent depth at linebacker. He's recorded 100 or more tackles three times in his career, including 120 tackles in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 campaign with a torn ACL. 

    Once Devin Bush was lost for the season, the Steelers had a need at linebacker. Williamson made sense as a target, with the Steelers reinforcing for a potential Super Bowl run this season. It's been a good day for the Steelers after they also beat their hated rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, 28-24. 

