Report: RJ Hampton Seen as 'Reach' by Knicks with No. 8 Draft Pick; Nets Linked

RJ Hampton might be playing his basketball in New York City this season.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks "interviewed Hampton in August, after new coach Tom Thibodeau was hired. However, if Hampton winds up in New York, it would likely might be with the Brooklyn Nets. According to a source, the Knicks believe picking Hampton at No. 8 is too much of a reach. But Brooklyn is extremely interested in Hampton if he falls to No. 19."

By most accounts, Hampton would be a slight reach at No. 8.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him 25th on his latest big board, noting that his "upside is understandable because of his explosiveness and combo-guard versatility. It's worrisome he doesn't have a bankable skill for a guard, but his downhill attacking should translate to layups, dunks and free throws, and he's flashed encouraging glimpses of floaters, playmaking and set shot-making."

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, meanwhile, projected him to be off the board at No. 13 to the Sacramento Kings in his latest mock draft, noting that "his range seems to be anywhere from No. 7 down to No. 15 or so."

And Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo mocked Hampton to the Miami Heat at No. 20, calling him "an intriguing buy-low opportunity in this part of first round, with a plus athletic profile but a need for additional seasoning after a challenging time in Australia's NBL."

So it would seem that Hampton could possibly be off the board by the time the Knicks pick, though it's just as possible he'll be available for the Nets. The draft can be hard to gauge. It only takes one team to love Hampton for him to come off the board early, after all.

The Knicks desperately need a lead guard, whereas RJ Barrett appears to be their shooting guard of the future. Hampton could be a nice development project in Brooklyn, however, giving the team wing depth behind Caris LeVert and Joe Harris.

Berman also noted that Hampton and Nets general manager Sean Marks have a New Zealand connection. Hampton played for the New Zealand Breakers this season in lieu of going to college, averaging 8.8 points while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. Marks is from Auckland, New Zealand.

"I went overseas, I learned a lot, I didn't have superior numbers, and I was kind of forgotten about," Hampton said this offseason, per Berman. "The message that I was trying to get across is, 'I'm still that same player. I'm still that player that can get you 20-25 points, 6-7 assists, be that lead guard and a franchise changer."

Teams will have to decide if that's the case. And a team like the Knicks just needs talent, full stop. If Hampton is the best player on their board when their name is called, he should be the pick regardless of position. He'll be a fascinating player to watch come draft night on Nov. 18.