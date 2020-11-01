Raiders' Trent Brown Reportedly Hospitalized After 'Mishap' with Pregame IV

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown was reportedly hospitalized following a "mishap" with a medical procedure prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported there was a "mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention."

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN noted Brown tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago but practiced Friday and was slated to play in Sunday's contest. He was inactive, though, and the Raiders released a statement saying he "felt ill before the game, resulting in his deactivation" but "did not exhibit any COVID-related symptoms."

Carr provided more worrisome details.

"All of a sudden, we come in and they're wheeling him out and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on?' It was crazy and so we prayed," Carr said. "As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I'm sure they were scared to death."

According to Rapoport, Brown will remain in the hospital overnight Sunday for further tests.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We're just going to say that he got ill here in the locker room and he's being evaluated right now," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said, per Gutierrez. "We'll update you as soon as we something. But I'm told everything is OK. We were expecting Trent to play today; he had a great practice on Friday."

Gutierrez explained the entire Raiders starting offensive line was forced into self-quarantine because Brown was not wearing his tracker while at the team facility prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

The Raiders have made a number of COVID-19-related headlines this season.

Gruden was fined $100,000 and the organization was fined $250,000 because the coach did not properly wear a mask during a game. A number of members on the team, including Carr, also attended a charity event in September when players were photographed without masks.

As for Brown, this is his second season with the Raiders. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots earlier in his career and was a Pro Bowler last year.