Derek Carr Says Raiders 'Slipped Up' with Mask Compliance at Charity Event

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted he and his teammates made a mistake taking off their masks when they attended a charity event on Monday.

We "had a few moments where we slipped up, took the masks off so people could see our face," he said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Carr was joined by backup quarterback Nathan Peterman; tight ends Jason Witten, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier; wide receivers Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow; cornerback Nevin Lawson; and center Erik Magnuson at the event designed to raise money for tight end Darren Waller's foundation to help at-risk youths with addiction.

Gutierrez reported that the DragonRidge Country Club was fined $2,000 by the city of Henderson for violating Nevada COVID-19 protocols since there were more than 50 people attending without strict mask-wearing indoors.

Carr said:

"I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff, especially after the fines that were brought on a couple of weeks ago. So, we felt terrible about that. We addressed it, we talked with Coach and we talked with our trainers about what really went down and all that kind of stuff."

An NFL spokesperson confirmed that the league is investigating the situation.

This is not the first time the Raiders have been in the headlines for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this month, head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 because he did not wear his mask the correct way during a win over the New Orleans Saints. The team was fined $250,000 as well, and Gutierrez noted the league is looking into allegations the Raiders had an unauthorized team employee in the locker room after the win.

Gruden also confirmed he had COVID-19 during the offseason following that contest.

"I'm doing my best," he said, per Gutierrez. "I've had the virus. I'm doing my best. I'm very sensitive about it. ... I'm calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations, and if I get fined, I'll have to pay the fine, but I'm very sensitive about that and I apologize."

The Raiders are 2-1 and one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in front of no fans; the team has announced no spectators will be allowed at Allegiant Stadium this season.