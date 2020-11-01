    Former Oklahoma CBB Head Coach Billy Tubbs Dies at Age 85

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020
    TCU head coach Billy Tubbs, front, and assistant coach Steve McClain shout instructions to their players during their opening round game Friday, March 13, 1998, in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Oklahoma City. Fifth-seeded TCU was upset by Florida State, 96-87. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
    JOHN GAPS III/Associated Press

    Former Oklahoma Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs died Sunday morning at the age of 85.

    His family asked Oklahoma Basketball to confirm as much by sharing a statement that explained he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in 2015.

    "Wherever Billy Tubbs was, he made it the best he possibly could," the statement said. "And we know that's true right now, too. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you again for all of your love, prayers and support."

    Mac Engel and Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday that he was placed in hospice care.

    Tubbs started his coaching career with Lamar University from 1976-77 through 1979-80 and won three regular-season Southland titles before going to Oklahoma. He was with the Sooners from 1980-81 through 1993-94 and went 333-132 with nine NCAA tournament appearances.

    He led Oklahoma to the national championship game in 1988 and won four Big Eight regular-season titles.

    KOCO News noted his 333 wins and .716 winning percentage are both the best in program history.

    Following his tenure with Oklahoma, he coached at TCU from 1994-95 through 2001-02 and made the NCAA tournament once. He finished his coaching career where it started and was at Lamar for three seasons.

