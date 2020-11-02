Myles Garrett Expected to Play After Browns' Bye Week Despite Knee Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to return from a knee injury after the team's Week 9 bye, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday.

"Nothing structurally significant," he said.

The 24-year-old suffered the knee injury during Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and missed the stretch run of the 2019 campaign after being suspended for hitting Mason Rudolph with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet.

When on the field, Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the league.

The Texas A&M product has 25 tackles and nine sacks in eight games this year and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with 13.5 sacks, and he then posted 10 sacks in 10 games in 2019. He is almost impossible to block with just one offensive tackle, which often leads to double teams and chances for teammates to attack the quarterback.

Cleveland's defense is far less effective when Garrett is not on the field and not just because of his own individual numbers.

It will be up to the combination of Porter Gustin, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn to generate the same type of push up front while Garrett is sidelined, which is a tall ask for any defense.