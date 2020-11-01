Browns' Myles Garrett to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Raiders

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced after the game.

Stefanski noted Garrett's injury occurred during the second quarter.

The 24-year-old entered the day with an NFL-high nine sacks in seven games this season.

Garrett has been a dominant player on the field, but he made headlines in a negative way in Week 11 last season when he hit the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph with the quarterback's helmet. He earned an indefinite suspension that held him out through the rest of 2019.

It took away what had been an impressive year for the third-year player, totaling 10 sacks in 10 games that included six in the first three weeks.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has certainly lived up to the hype since entering the league, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 when he finished with 13.5 sacks, 44 tackles and 29 quarterback hits.

With his combination of athleticism and advanced technique, Garrett has a chance to be a superstar for years to come. A poll of 50 league personnel rated him the No. 5 edge-rusher in the NFL, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The only downside has been his ability to stay on the field. He dealt with several injuries during his rookie year that limited him to 11 games, while his 2019 suspension kept him off the field for six games.

Extended injuries could hold him back even more as he tries to reach his potential at this level.