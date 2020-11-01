Daniel Bryan's Injuries from Jey Uso's Attack Revealed by WWE

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE provided an injury report Saturday on Daniel Bryan after he was brutally attacked by Jey Uso at the conclusion of Friday night's SmackDown.

According to WWE.com, Bryan complained of back and lower abdominal pain before being transported to a local hospital in Orlando, Florida. Bryan was then diagnosed with a bruised kidney and "multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine."

Uso and Bryan faced off in the main event of SmackDown with the winner earning a spot on SmackDown's Survivor Series Men's Elimination Match team. Jey won the bout before interacting with his cousin and universal champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns beat Jey in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view under the stipulation that if Jey lost, he would either have to fall in line and listen to Reigns' commands or be disowned from the family.

Jey agreed to fall in line and proved his loyalty by attacking Bryan after the match. Uso hit Bryan with a superkick and pummeled him before putting him through the announce table with an Uso Splash.

WWE's injury report is almost certainly part of a storyline rather than legitimate, but it adds more fuel to a potential rivalry between Bryan and the duo of Reigns and Uso.

After taking several months off to be with his wife, Brie Bella, and their newborn baby, Bryan returned to the fold a couple of weeks ago.

The match against Uso was his first singles bout since losing to AJ Styles in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament in June.

As one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and arguably SmackDown's biggest babyface, Bryan has the makings of the perfect challenger to a newly minted top heel in Reigns.

Bryan has made a career on being the ultimate underdog and overcoming the odds, and there is no question that he would be an underdog against Reigns.

While Reigns is scheduled to face WWE champion Randy Orton in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, perhaps Reigns vs. Bryan could anchor either TLC or the Royal Rumble in the coming months.

