    Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Carted Off with Injury; Signed New Contract This Week

    Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

    According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Stanley appeared to be in a great deal of pain, and medical personnel put an air cast on his ankle before carting him off. The Ravens later ruled Stanley out for the game.

    The 26-year-old is the anchor of Baltimore's offensive line, as he was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for the first time last season.

    Stanley signed a five-year contract extension Friday worth $98.75 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    After Stanley was removed from Sunday's game, starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was moved to left tackle and veteran D.J. Fluker was inserted into the lineup at right tackle.

    Although replacing a lineman of Stanley's caliber is nearly impossible, Brown was a Pro Bowler last season and Fluker has no shortage of starting experience.

    The 29-year-old Fluker was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, and he has since played for the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Ravens.

    Fluker has starting experience at both tackle and guard, and he has started 89 of the 98 regular-season games he has appeared in during his career.

    Stanley has been rock-solid at left tackle for the Ravens since they took him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Notre Dame, but durability has been an issue.

    Entering this season, Stanley had never appeared in all 16 games in a season. He missed four contests as a rookie, one each in 2017 and 2018, and two games last season.

    Stanley did not play in Baltimore's Week 4 win over the Washington Football Team this season either because of a shoulder injury.

    If Stanley misses significant time this season, the Ravens will be without a player who protected the blindside of quarterback Lamar Jackson in his MVP-winning campaign of 2019.

