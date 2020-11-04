Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as a Free-Agent Destination This Winter

Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as a Free-Agent Destination This WinterNovember 4, 2020
- Budget: Specifically, we'll compare the player salaries teams have on the books for 2021 against their all-time-high Opening Day payrolls (with figures coming courtesy of Spotrac and Cot's Baseball Contracts). Most—if not all—franchises will be in belt-tightening mode. But this offers a sense of where clubs stand in the monetary pecking order and how much financial wiggle room they'll have this winter.
- Contention Windows: Legitimate World Series contenders and surefire playoff hopefuls get a bump, whereas obvious rebuilders rank lower.
The 2020-21 MLB offseason is fraught with uncertainty. Teams are wrestling with the financial fallout of a shortened, fanless season, and the league is figuring out what the coming campaign will look like amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, there are plenty of intriguing players on the market—including some top-shelf stars—and they'll sign somewhere.
With that in mind, let's rank all 30 clubs as potential free-agent destinations based on the following criteria:
One other note: Rankings are subjective and don't take into account individual players' preferences for things like media markets, fanbases or the qualities of certain cities and ballparks.
The Rebuilders
30. Pittsburgh Pirates
2021 Payroll: $54.7 million
Peak Payroll: $100 million
The Pittsburgh Pirates limped to a last-place finish in the National League Central in 2020 and might be the only NL club with essentially zero shot at contending in 2021. The Bucs can pin some hope for the future on third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who teased star potential in a 24-game audition. But don't expect them to be in on any major free agents as they slog through a prolonged rebuild.
29. Baltimore Orioles
2021 Payroll: $50.9 million
Peak Payroll: $164.3 million
The Baltimore Orioles were a surprise playoff hopeful early in the 2020 campaign before a late-season fade dropped them out of contention. The O's have shown a willingness to open their wallet before. Right now, though, their best play is to add ancillary pieces to flesh out the roster while developing young talent from a farm system we ranked No. 13 and keeping an eye on the future.
28. Kansas City Royals
2021 Payroll: $64.5 million
Peak Payroll: $143 million
The Kansas City Royals promoted touted young pitchers Brady Singer and Kris Bubic to the big leagues in 2020, and multiple promising prospects should follow in 2021, including shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and left-hander Asa Lacy. K.C. has money to spend in theory, but its odds of contending in the near term aren't great. Instead, the cost-conscious Royals should take a year or two to develop before leveraging their limited free-agent capital.
27. Detroit Tigers
2021 Payroll: $54 million
Peak Payroll: $199.8 million
Does the hiring of former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch indicate the Detroit Tigers intend to contend sooner than later? Maybe. If so, the Tigers brass could make a splash in free agency to accelerate their rebuild and improve upon 2020's last-place finish. At the moment, however, they're a cellar-dwelling rebuilder who just hired a skipper with a questionable recent track record.
26. Seattle Mariners
2021 Payroll: $53 million
Peak Payroll: $157.9 million
The Seattle Mariners could soon be a significant factor behind a No. 2-ranked farm system and American League Rookie of the Year favorite Kyle Lewis. They haven't made the playoffs since 2001, the longest active streak in MLB. Yet an urgency to break that ignoble drought should be outweighed by patience as the M's wait for their minor leaguers to arrive and their window to open.
The In-Betweeners
25. Colorado Rockies
2021 Payroll: $130.4 million
Peak payroll: $145.2 million
The Colorado Rockies finished a distant fourth in the NL West in 2020. While it's possible they'll attempt to reload for a 2021 run, it's equally possible they'll trade key players such as third baseman Nolan Arenado and shift into full-blown rebuild mode. Owner Dick Monfort hinted at the latter approach in a letter to Rockies season-ticket holders, in which he wrote, "There will be nothing normal about this offseason as the industry faces a new economic reality, and each club will have to adjust."
24. Boston Red Sox
2021 Payroll: $145.8 million
Peak Payroll: $236.2 million
The Boston Red Sox landed in the AL East basement in 2020 and jettisoned pieces at the trade deadline after dealing Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February. The Sox could opt for a retool instead of a rebuild behind a decent core that includes Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo. They need pitching in particular. But it seems doubtful that Boston and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will make any major expenditures this winter.
23. Texas Rangers
2021 Payroll: $74 million
Peak Payroll: $165.3 million
After opening their new ballpark in a season without spectators, the Texas Rangers finished dead last in the AL West. They might try again in 2021 in a relatively weak division. But with questions across the big league roster and the game's No. 24 farm system, they're a rebuild candidate that could dangle pieces such as right-hander Lance Lynn and slugger Joey Gallo.
22. Arizona Diamondbacks
2021 Payroll: $73.8 million
Peak Payroll: $131.6 million
The Arizona Diamondbacks pushed their chips in on 2020 by signing key free agents such as outfielder Starling Marte and left-hander Madison Bumgarner. It didn't work out as Bumgarner struggled through an injury-marred season, Marte was traded at the deadline and the Snakes finished last in the NL West. Like other clubs, they're on the retool/rebuild bubble but will likely be cautious about giving out any gaudy contracts.
21. San Francisco Giants
2021 Payroll: $110.4 million
Peak Payroll: $200.5 million
The San Francisco Giants remained in the postseason hunt until the season's final day. They're a step or two behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West, but they could be a factor if they buttress the bullpen and starting rotation and add a bat or two to a surprisingly deep lineup. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will probably lean toward mid-tier additions this winter, but don't discount the possibility of a big splash.
20. Los Angeles Angels
2021 Payroll: $148.2 million
Peak Payroll: $166.6 million
The Los Angeles Angels have a lot of money tied up in star contributors (Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon) and expensive, fading veterans (Albert Pujols, Justin Upton). They also need to improve a moribund pitching staff after missing the postseason despite the expanded playoff format and wasting another year of Trout's prime. Look for the Halos and owner Arte Moreno to be at least nominally in on top free agents, including ace and Southern California native Trevor Bauer.
19. Washington Nationals
2021 Payroll: $130.5 million
Peak Payroll: $197.2 million
The Washington Nationals went from World Series champs to the doormat of the NL East in 2020. That said, Washington has a strong offensive foundation behind rising superstar Juan Soto and a stout rotation built around Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg (assuming the latter returns healthy and effective from carpal tunnel surgery). The Nats won't be the biggest spenders this winter, but they should shell out what's required to improve the bullpen, add to the offense and get back into the NL playoff picture.
18. Milwaukee Brewers
2021 Payroll: $79.5 million
Peak Payroll: $122.5 million
The Milwaukee Brewers snuck into the postseason in 2020 before being swept by the eventual-champion Dodgers. Milwaukee has talent to build on, including budding ace Corbin Burnes and bullpen breakout Devin Williams. The Brewers aren't among the game's biggest spenders, but they have some financial flexibility if they want to make a move in the wide-open NL Central.
17. Miami Marlins
2021 Payroll: $46.6 million
Peak Payroll: $115.4 million
After finishing second in the NL East and advancing to the division series round, the Miami Marlins are a young squad on the rise. They indicated they're willing to spend by exercising veteran Starling Marte's $12.5 million option for 2021. Will the Fish, who've been all about shedding salary until recently, keep dishing out dollars? Stay tuned.
16. Cleveland
2021 Payroll: $57.3 million
Peak Payroll: $134.9 million
Cleveland made the postseason in 2020 on the strength of a pitching staff led by likely AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber. Whether it gets back to the playoffs in 2021 will depend partly on the fate of shortstop Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star is set to hit free agency after the '21 campaign. If Cleveland opts to trade him this winter, it'll likely head for a retool/rebuild. If the team commits to another year of contending, however, it could be in the market for a free-agent power bat.
The Cash-Strapped Contenders
15. Houston Astros
2021 Payroll: $142.2 million
Peak Payroll: $160.4 million
It's possible free agents will shun the Houston Astros because of the sign-stealing scandal, and the 'Stros have limited financial flexibility. That said, they have multiple holes to fill, including in the outfield (where star George Springer is a free agent along with Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick), bullpen and starting rotation. Now, the question is whether they will stretch their budget to build on 2020's American League Championship Series appearance.
14. Chicago Cubs
2021 Payroll: $150.5 million
Peak Payroll: $203.1 million
The Chicago Cubs won the NL Central in 2020 and could make one more run in what might be president of baseball operations Theo Epstein's final year on the North Side. They've got tough decisions to make with key players such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber set to hit free agency after the 2021 campaign. Bryant, Baez and Schwarber will all strain the Cubbies' budget in their final arbitration seasons and could impede Chicago's ability to bolster the bullpen and rotation.
13. Oakland Athletics
2021 Payroll: $60.3 million
Peak Payroll: $92.2 million
Credit the Oakland Athletics for winning the AL West, advancing to the division series round and once again establishing themselves as a small-market success story. But while they offer the potential of a winning environment, the A's aren't likely to spend what it takes to retain top free agents Marcus Semien and Liam Hendriks or to sign any other star-caliber players.
12. St. Louis Cardinals
2021 Payroll: $118.2 million
Peak Payroll: $162.6 million
The St. Louis Cardinals tipped their hand when they declined a relatively reasonable $12.5 million option on 30-year-old second baseman Kolten Wong, who won a Gold Glove and picked up down-ballot MVP votes in 2019. The Cards are capable of spending to improve a roster that finished second in the NL Central. But the early indications are they'll be looking to shed payroll more than add it.
11. Cincinnati Reds
2021 Payroll: $127.4 million
Peak Payroll: $126.7 million
The Cincinnati Reds were aggressive last offseason and wound up slipping into the playoffs before a first-round sweep against Atlanta. If they want to improve on that showing in 2021, they'll need to either re-sign or replace free-agent ace Trevor Bauer and augment the offense. With their budget already potentially stretched, how much more are the Reds prepared to spend?
10. Tampa Bay Rays
2021 Payroll: $55 million
Peak Payroll: $76.9 million
The Tampa Bay Rays made it to Game 6 of the World Series with one of the game's smallest budgets. Don't expect them to become big spenders this winter. That said, the defending AL champs are an attractive destination for players who want to win, and they might be willing to open their wallet within reason to buttress the lineup, particularly at catcher, and the starting rotation.
9. Philadelphia Phillies
2021 Payroll: $127.2 million
Peak Payroll: $177.7 million
The Philadelphia Phillies have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons after signing Bryce Harper to a megadeal prior to the 2019 campaign. They were in the mix in 2020 but faded late.
This winter, their top priority should be bringing back Harper's buddy, star catcher J.T. Realmuto. But they should also look to improve the bullpen and possibly the starting rotation behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.
Either way, the Phils have the talent to be contenders and the resources to get over the top.
8. Minnesota Twins
2021 Payroll: $88.6 million
Peak Payroll: $128.7 million
The Minnesota Twins won a competitive AL Central before a disappointing first-round sweep at the hands of the Astros.
The Twinkies will seek redemption in 2021 and should make it a priority to re-sign designated hitter and ageless slugger Nelson Cruz to a lucrative short-term pact.
Beyond that, mid-market Minnesota could surprise everyone and make a play for an ace-level arm such as Trevor Bauer or Marcus Stroman, or make more modest moves to upgrade the offense and pitching staff.
Either way, the Twins are a legitimate contender with financial flexibility and something to prove.
7. Toronto Blue Jays
2021 Payroll: $66.8 million
Peak Payroll: $163.4 million
One of the most exciting up-and-comers in either league, the Toronto Blue Jays got a taste of October action in 2020.
They'll look to take the next step this season, whether they again play their home games in Buffalo or return north of the border.
A young offensive core of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio plus burgeoning ace Nate Pearson could be augmented by a top-tier free agent or two. Don't be shocked if the Jays are in on the glitziest free agents, including Trevor Bauer, in their quest to become a legitimate title contender.
6. New York Mets
2021 Payroll: $118.8 million
Peak Payroll: $158.7 million
If any team is going to buck the penny-pinching trend this offseason, it's the New York Mets and new owner Steve Cohen.
Expect Cohen to signal the start of a new era by opening his wallet and signing at least one marquee free agent, if not a few.
With ace Jacob deGrom and an offense that finished third in baseball with an .807 OPS, the Mets aren't far from being a contender.
Add Cohen's cash and a fresh-start vibe, and this could be an exciting winter for the Flushing faithful.
5. San Diego Padres
2021 Payroll: $121.5 million
Peak Payroll: $108.4 million
The San Diego Padres proved they were all-in with a flurry of aggressive moves at the 2020 trade deadline. That momentum should continue this winter.
The Pads already have what it takes to be an NL powerhouse behind rising star Fernando Tatis Jr. and Co. But expect them to be attached to top-tier free agents, particularly starting pitchers, as they try to catch and surpass the division-rival Dodgers.
General manager A.J. Preller won't need to act out of desperation. He already has a strong roster. But he's never been shy about pulling the trigger on headline-grabbing deals.
4. New York Yankees
2021 Payroll: $158 million
Peak Payroll: $228.1 million
After getting bounced by the Rays in a five-game division series bout, the New York Yankees will look to reclaim AL East supremacy in 2020 and push toward their first title since 2009.
Part of that will depend on the health Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, among others. But the Yanks need to add at least one if not two impact starting pitchers behind ace Gerrit Cole, especially if Masahiro Tanaka departs via free agency.
They also need to bring back second baseman DJ LeMahieu or replace his considerable offensive output.
No matter what, the Yankees need to be, well, the Yankees and throw their financial weight around.
3. Atlanta
2021 Payroll: $88.9 million
Peak Payroll: $122.6 million
Atlanta came within one victory of upsetting the Dodgers in the NLCS and punching a ticket to the World Series.
The defending NL East champions will bring back much of their 2020 core, including budding superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and National League MVP hopeful Freddie Freeman.
They should try to re-sign slugger Marcell Ozuna or seek another bat, and they could augment their rotation and bullpen.
The good news is they have room in the budget to do both and maintain their status as a legitimate title contender.
2. Chicago White Sox
2021 Payroll: $102.9 million
Peak Payroll: $127.8 million
The Chicago White Sox finished a close second in the AL Central and pushed the Athletics to the full three games in the first round of the playoffs.
Now that they've gone from intriguing up-and-comer to full-blown contender, the ChiSox can take the leap to elite status.
Part of that will come with the development of rising stars such as Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito and contributions from incumbent veterans Jose Abreu, Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel.
But the White Sox could lure top-shelf free agents to the South Side with the promise of pushing them over the top.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2021 Payroll: $175.5 million
Peak Payroll: $271.6 million
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first title since 1988. Truncated season aside, it was a notable accomplishment.
Now, they will embark on a historically difficult quest to repeat.
Their roster is already loaded, but they'll need to either bring back or replace third baseman Justin Turner and multiple key relievers.
Los Angeles has more committed payroll than any team for 2021, but it also has deep pockets and is in an unambiguous win-now window.
Players hungry for a ring will want to play for the Dodgers. And, if those players fill a need and make them better, the reigning champs should willingly sign them.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference