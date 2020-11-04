Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as a Free-Agent Destination This Winter

2 of 12

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

25. Colorado Rockies

2021 Payroll: $130.4 million

Peak payroll: $145.2 million

The Colorado Rockies finished a distant fourth in the NL West in 2020. While it's possible they'll attempt to reload for a 2021 run, it's equally possible they'll trade key players such as third baseman Nolan Arenado and shift into full-blown rebuild mode. Owner Dick Monfort hinted at the latter approach in a letter to Rockies season-ticket holders, in which he wrote, "There will be nothing normal about this offseason as the industry faces a new economic reality, and each club will have to adjust."

24. Boston Red Sox

2021 Payroll: $145.8 million

Peak Payroll: $236.2 million

The Boston Red Sox landed in the AL East basement in 2020 and jettisoned pieces at the trade deadline after dealing Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February. The Sox could opt for a retool instead of a rebuild behind a decent core that includes Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo. They need pitching in particular. But it seems doubtful that Boston and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will make any major expenditures this winter.

23. Texas Rangers

2021 Payroll: $74 million

Peak Payroll: $165.3 million

After opening their new ballpark in a season without spectators, the Texas Rangers finished dead last in the AL West. They might try again in 2021 in a relatively weak division. But with questions across the big league roster and the game's No. 24 farm system, they're a rebuild candidate that could dangle pieces such as right-hander Lance Lynn and slugger Joey Gallo.

22. Arizona Diamondbacks

2021 Payroll: $73.8 million

Peak Payroll: $131.6 million

The Arizona Diamondbacks pushed their chips in on 2020 by signing key free agents such as outfielder Starling Marte and left-hander Madison Bumgarner. It didn't work out as Bumgarner struggled through an injury-marred season, Marte was traded at the deadline and the Snakes finished last in the NL West. Like other clubs, they're on the retool/rebuild bubble but will likely be cautious about giving out any gaudy contracts.

21. San Francisco Giants

2021 Payroll: $110.4 million

Peak Payroll: $200.5 million

The San Francisco Giants remained in the postseason hunt until the season's final day. They're a step or two behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West, but they could be a factor if they buttress the bullpen and starting rotation and add a bat or two to a surprisingly deep lineup. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will probably lean toward mid-tier additions this winter, but don't discount the possibility of a big splash.

20. Los Angeles Angels

2021 Payroll: $148.2 million

Peak Payroll: $166.6 million

The Los Angeles Angels have a lot of money tied up in star contributors (Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon) and expensive, fading veterans (Albert Pujols, Justin Upton). They also need to improve a moribund pitching staff after missing the postseason despite the expanded playoff format and wasting another year of Trout's prime. Look for the Halos and owner Arte Moreno to be at least nominally in on top free agents, including ace and Southern California native Trevor Bauer.

19. Washington Nationals

2021 Payroll: $130.5 million

Peak Payroll: $197.2 million

The Washington Nationals went from World Series champs to the doormat of the NL East in 2020. That said, Washington has a strong offensive foundation behind rising superstar Juan Soto and a stout rotation built around Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg (assuming the latter returns healthy and effective from carpal tunnel surgery). The Nats won't be the biggest spenders this winter, but they should shell out what's required to improve the bullpen, add to the offense and get back into the NL playoff picture.

18. Milwaukee Brewers

2021 Payroll: $79.5 million

Peak Payroll: $122.5 million

The Milwaukee Brewers snuck into the postseason in 2020 before being swept by the eventual-champion Dodgers. Milwaukee has talent to build on, including budding ace Corbin Burnes and bullpen breakout Devin Williams. The Brewers aren't among the game's biggest spenders, but they have some financial flexibility if they want to make a move in the wide-open NL Central.

17. Miami Marlins

2021 Payroll: $46.6 million

Peak Payroll: $115.4 million

After finishing second in the NL East and advancing to the division series round, the Miami Marlins are a young squad on the rise. They indicated they're willing to spend by exercising veteran Starling Marte's $12.5 million option for 2021. Will the Fish, who've been all about shedding salary until recently, keep dishing out dollars? Stay tuned.

16. Cleveland

2021 Payroll: $57.3 million

Peak Payroll: $134.9 million

Cleveland made the postseason in 2020 on the strength of a pitching staff led by likely AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber. Whether it gets back to the playoffs in 2021 will depend partly on the fate of shortstop Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star is set to hit free agency after the '21 campaign. If Cleveland opts to trade him this winter, it'll likely head for a retool/rebuild. If the team commits to another year of contending, however, it could be in the market for a free-agent power bat.