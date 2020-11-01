Florida, Missouri Issue Joint Statement After Brawl Resulting in 3 Ejections

John Raoux/Associated Press

The University of Florida and Missouri issued a joint statement Sunday condemning the halftime brawl that led to the ejection of three players in Saturday's football game.

“The actions at the end of the first half of last night’s game do not reflect the values of our football program or University,” the statement reads. “We are committed to healthy competition and good sportsmanship. The clean play without incident in the second half is how we expect to represent both institutions and the SEC. We believe both programs will use this moment to learn from so that future incidents like this do not happen.”

Florida's Antwuan Powell and Zach Carter and Missouri's Tre Williams were ejected in the melee that happened after Tigers defender Trajan Jeffcoat hit Gators quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half. Florida's players felt as if Jeffcoat's hit was dirty, and the two sides brawled for several minutes, with punches being thrown on both sides.

Gators coach Dan Mullen was also in the middle of the fracas, seemingly more as an instigator than as someone trying to calm down the situation.

Video showed Mullen running onto the field and yelling at Missouri players. The coach said he did not condone the actions of his players after the game but was not harshly critical either.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Our guys thought they took a late hit on our quarterback," Mullen said on SEC Network. "They are going to protect him. That's our guy. It is what it is, an emotional game sometimes. I'm not real pleased on how it all played out."

It's unclear if Mullen will face any level of punishment. The SEC will likely review footage of the brawl and determine if any additional punishment is necessary to players or the coaching staff.

"It was really cool just to see my teammates have my back," Trask said. "At the end of the day, if that happens, the whole team is going to have to back you up. That's just how this team is. That's just what is so special about this team."



Florida pulled away in the second half for a 41-17 victory over the unranked Tigers.