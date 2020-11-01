College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 9

1 of 4

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

It surprises exactly nobody that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is in midseason Heisman Trophy form, but there's a big difference in carving up Nebraska's defense like a Halloween pumpkin and doing it to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions hung as tough as possible against the Buckeyes on Saturday night, but there was just too much Fields in the end.

Ohio State beat Penn State 38-25 in Happy Valley, dropping the Lions to an 0-2 to start the season after falling victim to Indiana's overtime heroics last weekend. If anybody had any doubts about the third-ranked Buckeyes, those should be alleviated.

Fields finished the game 28-of-34 for 318 yards and four touchdowns, putting his mark on the early 2020 campaign after last year's first season starting in Columbus ended with him as a Heisman Trophy finalist and his team narrowly losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

If they're going to play anything like they did on Saturday, the Buckeyes are going to be right back there again this year.

Don't just think Ohio State is Fields and a cloud of dust, though. They are far from that.

Master Teague III sort of busted out of the shadows against Penn State with a quality showing. He's not at all as flashy as J.K. Dobbins was, but he is definitely capable of being the premier back on a championship-caliber team.

The offensive line overpowered PSU at times, looking like the nation's best unit, and the receiving corps has as many weapons as anybody's in the nation, up there with Alabama's and USC's. The defensive line generated five sacks, as well.

If there's any concern right now, it would be the rebuilt secondary, which struggled occasionally against Sean Clifford and Penn State. But the game was hardly ever in question, and Ohio State proved it was not only in control Saturday night but should be in the Big Ten, as well.