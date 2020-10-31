Cowboys Trade Rumors: Aldon Smith Not Available Despite Seahawks' Interest

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly inquired about Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Aldon Smith in an effort to acquire him ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cowboys aren't interested in dealing Smith:

