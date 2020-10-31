    Cowboys Trade Rumors: Aldon Smith Not Available Despite Seahawks' Interest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks reportedly inquired about Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Aldon Smith in an effort to acquire him ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

    According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cowboys aren't interested in dealing Smith:

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Eagles Getting Healthier Ahead Of Matchup With The Cowboys

      Eagles Getting Healthier Ahead Of Matchup With The Cowboys
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Eagles Getting Healthier Ahead Of Matchup With The Cowboys

      Kevin Brady
      via Inside The Star

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄

      A deadline move that could change the outlook of every NFL division

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      9 NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Would Make Sense

      9 NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Would Make Sense
      NFL logo
      NFL

      9 NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Would Make Sense

      Doug Farrar
      via Touchdown Wire

      Saquon Has Successful Surgery

      Saquon Barkley's mom says Giants RB's ACL surgery went well in instagram post

      Saquon Has Successful Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saquon Has Successful Surgery

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report