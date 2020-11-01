The Rock, Stone Cold and the 15 Most Iconic Entrance Songs in WWE HistoryNovember 1, 2020
The Rock, Stone Cold and the 15 Most Iconic Entrance Songs in WWE History
Professional wrestling is a spectacle in every sense of the word. It's not just about two fighters grappling in the ring. It's about showmanship, characters and finding ways to give fans lasting memories.
A Superstar's presentation is important. Just coming out to the ring in a pair of trunks is not enough. From the moment the first note of a Superstar's music hits, the fans are either into it or they aren't.
For a wrestler, their entrance music can be one of the most important parts of their character. It's a literal theme song the WWE Universe hears every time that person appears on television.
Here in 2020, a lot of Superstars' themes are composed by a renowned band or musician, but there are still some produced by one of the composers WWE works with. For many years, Jim Johnston was responsible for providing the majority of the music used on WWE TV.
These songs have become just as iconic as the stars they represent. Let's look back at the 15 most memorable and important entrance songs in WWE history.
Steve Austin
The second you hear the sound of glass breaking in a WWE arena, you know "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is about to make his way to the ring.
Created by Johnston and altered slightly over the years, Austin's theme is one of those simple but effective songs some people might call an earworm. Once it gets in your head, it's hard to get it out.
Some of the most memorable segments of the Attitude Era kicked off with The Rattlesnake's music, and to this day, it's hard not to let out a cheer when it plays.
The Rock
Another of Johnston's creations that stands out is The Rock's theme song. It became even more iconic when WWE added Rocky saying one of his signature catchphrases to the beginning of the song.
That little detail means everything. Instead of hearing a few notes, we hear The Rock's voice echo throughout the arena asking whether we can smell what he's cooking.
There are a few versions of this song, but they always have the same melody. WWE has just enhanced it over the years to make it sound more polished.
Hulk Hogan
Composed by Rick Derringer, "Real American" is one of the most memorable theme songs in wrestling history thanks to Hulk Hogan, but did you know he wasn't the first person to use the song?
The first time this song was used on WWE television was for The U.S. Express, a tag team made up of Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda before his days as IRS.
Even if you have fallen out of love with Hogan as a fan, it's hard not to get sentimental about the '80s wrestling boom when you hear this song.
Randy Savage
When it comes to hearing the song "Pomp and Circumstance", there are two kinds of people in the United States. There are those who think of a graduation ceremony, and then there are those who yell "Oooh yeah!" in their best "Macho Man" Randy Savage voice.
Sir Edward Elgar composed five orchestral marches between 1901 and 1930 that became known as the Pomp and Circumstance Marches. The most famous of these is from March No. 1, which wrestling fans know as Savage's entrance music.
For some reason, this song fit Macho Man perfectly. His character had nothing to do with being a student, but the epic sound complemented Savage in ways a simple rock theme never could have.
Ric Flair
"Also sprach Zarathustra" was composed by Richard Strauss in 1896, and the opening fanfare, known as Sunrise, became iconic for two reasons.
The 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey featured this song to create a certain tone for some scenes, but it became an even bigger pop culture phenomenon when Ric Flair began using it as his entrance music.
Different recordings have been used over the years, and WWE added Flair's signature "Woo" to the intro, but the composition is the same in every version. It's quite possibly the most recognizable entrance music in pro wrestling history.
D-Generation X
The history of D-Generation X's theme song is a bit muddled, but the version most people know is the one sung by The Chris Warren Band.
When it was released in 1997, the DX theme song was a drastic departure from a lot of WWE entrance songs at the time.
While most Superstars were using generic compositions and rock themes, this song sounded like it was something you would have heard on the radio at the time.
The first few seconds help to set the tone, and then as soon as Warren sings "break it down," the crowd always goes nuts.
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels has the DX theme song, but there is no denying how important his original theme song is to his character.
First sung by Sherri Martel and later by Michaels himself, "Sexy Boy" was written by Jimmy Hart and J.J.Maguire specifically for Michaels. For those who are not aware, Hart is an accomplished musician outside of his work as a wrestling manager.
Few Superstars have ever sung their own music, and even fewer have a song as memorable and important to their character as this one.
If you haven't sung the lyrics to this song at one point in your life, can you even call yourself a wrestling fan?
John Cena
Some people might be surprised to see John Cena's entrance music on this list, but if you don't think it's one of the most iconic songs in WWE history, you are kidding yourself.
Whether you love him or hate him, it's hard not to have some kind of reaction when you hear the opening notes of "The Time is Now".
This was one of the songs released on Cena's debut album You Can't See Me. Several people are credited as songwriters along with Cena, and like Michaels, he is one of the few people who can claim they are partly responsible for the success of his own entrance music because it is him rapping on the track.
CM Punk
Some people may prefer his original WWE theme song, but CM Punk's most recognizable theme is "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour.
Released in 1988, Punk began using this song to enter the ring in 2011. He only had it for three years before retiring in 2014. The fact that it is still the song he is most associated with speaks volumes about its importance.
That Punk got this song at all is a testament to the level of stardom he achieved in WWE. After all, the company doesn't fork out money to license a famous song for just anybody.
NWO
The New World Order's theme song was first used in WCW, but since it was also used in WWE, it qualifies for this list.
This song is surprisingly simple, but some of the best theme songs are that way for a reason. If you can hum it to yourself, it will stick in your head.
It originally included samples from Jimi Hendrix and became the de facto theme for the stable until the group began to splinter into smaller factions.
The Undertaker
Johnston's fingerprints are all over WWE's most memorable entrance songs, but the one that stands above all others belongs to The Undertaker.
The ominous sound of a church bell as the song begins to play immediately puts the crowd into a certain mood because we all know it means The Undertaker is on his way to the ring.
The Deadman's theme has the same tone as some of the music from many horror classics and incorporates Chopin's "Funeral March". It might not be something you can dance to, but this song will always hold a special place in the heart of every wrestling fan.
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon never intended to become one of the biggest heels in wrestling history, but after The Montreal Screwjob in 1997, he had no choice.
McMahon embraced his role as a villain and began performing as a tyrannical leader. Once he became a full-fledged character, he needed a theme song.
Another of Johnston's classics, "No Chance" is one of those songs almost everyone knows how to sing because it has been used so many times over the years.
Be honest: At some point, you have yelled at a friend "No chance, that's what you've got!" Unless they were also a wrestling fan, they probably looked at you like you were out of your mind as you laughed to yourself about it.
The Hardy Boyz
The Hardy Boyz had a unique style that spoke to the youth of America in the late '90s, and they needed a theme song that had the same modern feel as their characters.
Zack Tempest's "Loaded" became their entrance music early in their WWE careers and has persisted to this day because it elicits a certain reaction from the crowd whenever it plays.
Jeff Hardy later switched to using "No More Words" by Endeverafter, which became synonymous with him as an individual, but whenever he appears with Matt in a WWE ring, it will always be their original song we hear because it is that important to their history.
The Road Warriors
WWE likes to put little tags on the beginning of certain songs to make them more closely associated with the wrestler using it. We have heard The Rock's, Flair's and Braun Strowman's voices added to their entrance music over the years.
One of the earliest examples of this practice was with Hawk and Animal. Collectively known as The Road Warriors and Legion of Doom, their song usually began with Hawk's voice screaming "what a rush!"
The song itself is rather simple. It features a basic rock riff with no lyrics, but it became popular because people loved Hawk and Animal so much. Sometimes, the Superstars make the song more important, not the other way around.
WrestleMania Theme/Linda McMahon
If you watched wrestling in the '80s and '90s, the WrestleMania theme song immediately brings you back to that era of your life.
Later used by Linda McMahon as her entrance music, the song was used for many years to open the biggest pro wrestling pay-per-view of the year.
Once again, Johnston's legendary talents are on display with this composition. He has a knack for making music that is both memorable and makes you feel the way he wants you to feel. A lot of wrestlers owe a small part of their success to his work.
What is your favorite Superstar entrance music of all time?