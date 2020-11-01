The Rock, Stone Cold and the 15 Most Iconic Entrance Songs in WWE History

0 of 15

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Professional wrestling is a spectacle in every sense of the word. It's not just about two fighters grappling in the ring. It's about showmanship, characters and finding ways to give fans lasting memories.

A Superstar's presentation is important. Just coming out to the ring in a pair of trunks is not enough. From the moment the first note of a Superstar's music hits, the fans are either into it or they aren't.

For a wrestler, their entrance music can be one of the most important parts of their character. It's a literal theme song the WWE Universe hears every time that person appears on television.

Here in 2020, a lot of Superstars' themes are composed by a renowned band or musician, but there are still some produced by one of the composers WWE works with. For many years, Jim Johnston was responsible for providing the majority of the music used on WWE TV.

These songs have become just as iconic as the stars they represent. Let's look back at the 15 most memorable and important entrance songs in WWE history.