Ranking the NBA's Best 3-and-D Free Agents This Offseason

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

For years, the term "three-and-D" was sort of reserved for NBA players who provided little more than threes and perimeter defense.

As the definitions of traditional positions continue to break down, so too does that idea of what a three-and-D player is.

Myles Turner, perhaps known more as a rim protector, could fit the definition. Some of the names you'll see here handle the ball and create for others.

The more the game trends positionless, the more players have to be able to provide a wide variety of skills to stay on the floor.

So, our loose definition of three-and-D for the purposes of this article is this: players who project to be clear pluses as both defenders and three-point shooters in 2020-21 and beyond.

Who are the five best free agents in this class who fit that definition?