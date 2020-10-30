Red Sox Rumors: Alex Cora Contacted 'Multiple Times' After Suspension Ended

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are wasting little time trying to get their former manager back.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Sox have been in contact with Alex Cora "multiple times" since his suspension officially ended on Tuesday as they look to fill the job he last held in 2019.

Cora received a season-long ban from baseball in April following MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's investigation into electronic sign-stealing by the Houston Astros—where Cora served as bench coach at the height of the scandal in 2017.

The former Boston manager joined the Red Sox in 2018, leading them to a World Series title before he and the team agreed to mutually part ways this January.

Speier noted Cora remains immensely popular within the organization and across Boston. However, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has been vague publicly over a potential reunion after Ron Roenicke, who managed the team last season, was not offered a new contract:

“With respect to Alex—and I know this is a question I got a couple times during the season and I think you guys know where I stand on Alex–but I know I didn't get into very much detail about it during the season. That was really out of respect to Ron. I thought that Ron deserved to be evaluated without anybody looking over his shoulder. So I know that's not the case anymore, but I still don't really want to get into any detail on my thoughts on Alex.

"I don't want to say anything about Alex that I haven't already said to Alex and obviously I haven't spoken to Alex. So there will be a time where I can get into more detail on Alex and his situation and my thoughts on it, but that time isn’t now, so I'm hoping everybody will respect that."

Multiple sources told Speier the Red Sox are also considering the likes of Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, San Diego Padres associate manager Skip Schumaker, Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza among others.

Mendoza, in particular, has already interviewed with the team twice.

It's unclear what timeline Boston is working with as the team looks for its next manager.

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers have already filled their openings with Tony La Russa and AJ Hinch, respectively. The Red Sox remain the only MLB club without a full-time manager in place.