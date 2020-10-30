Tigers Manager AJ Hinch Says He Contracted COVID-19 in September

Eric Gay/Associated Press

During his introductory press conference on Friday, new Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Hinch told reporters he contracted the virus in September.

The 46-year-old explained that his family took a few trips by car and "were very careful with everything," but he wound up being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Tigers hired Hinch as their new manager after Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement on September 19 before the end of the season.

Gardenhire went 132-241 in three years with Detroit. The franchise has finished last in the American League Central three times in the past four seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2014.

Hinch is taking over the Tigers one year after losing Game 7 of the 2019 World Series as manager of the Houston Astros. That wound up being his final game with the organization.

Astros owner Jim Crane fired Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow in January for their role in the team's sign-stealing scandal. MLB announced one-year suspensions for Hinch and Luhnow based on its findings from the cheating scandal prior to both men being fired. Their suspensions ended after the conclusion of the World Series on Tuesday.

Hinch went 481-329 with four playoff appearances and one World Series title in five seasons with the Astros from 2015-19. The Iowa native returns to Detroit, where he spent his penultimate season as a catcher in 2003.