    Raptors Say They Will Support NBA in Investigation of Terence Davis' Charges

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020
    Alerted 51m ago in the B/R App

    Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors issued a statement Friday after Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday and charged with seven misdemeanors including assault and harassment.

    The Raptors said they "take these issues very seriously" and "will fully cooperate and support" the NBA's investigation:

    Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Davis' girlfriend told police the couple got into a verbal argument. According to detective Sophia Mason, Davis "then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen." The woman's son was with her at the time and she told police he fell when Davis hit her.

    TSN's Rick Westhead shared the full complaint:

    The 22-year-old was formally charged with two counts of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment. He's due in court Dec. 11, and denied the charges through his defense attorney.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Athletic's Eric Koreen shared some of the steps available to the NBA under the collective bargaining agreement. The league could place Davis on administrative paid leave during the investigation, and it can bring in outside investigators and legal counsel to aid in the inquiry.

    Pleading guilty or no contest would qualify as a violation of the domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

    Davis signed with the Raptors in July 2019 after going undrafted and playing for the Denver Nuggets' summer league team. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 72 appearances.

    Related

      MJ's New NASCAR Car Revealed 🏎

      23XI Racing's new No. 23 car features Bulls colors, will be driven by Bubba Wallace

      MJ's New NASCAR Car Revealed 🏎
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ's New NASCAR Car Revealed 🏎

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Nash 'Confident' in Nets Coaches After MDA, Udoka Hires

      Nash 'Confident' in Nets Coaches After MDA, Udoka Hires
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nash 'Confident' in Nets Coaches After MDA, Udoka Hires

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Raptors Statement on Davis

      Toronto says it will 'work to determine the appropriate next steps' with Terence Davis facing seven charges

      Raptors Statement on Davis
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      Raptors Statement on Davis

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Teams Allowed to Practice

      League says all 30 teams can open facilities for practice, workouts and scrimmages with up to 10 players

      Report: NBA Teams Allowed to Practice
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Teams Allowed to Practice

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report