Raptors Say They Will Support NBA in Investigation of Terence Davis' Charges

The Toronto Raptors issued a statement Friday after Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday and charged with seven misdemeanors including assault and harassment.

The Raptors said they "take these issues very seriously" and "will fully cooperate and support" the NBA's investigation:

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Davis' girlfriend told police the couple got into a verbal argument. According to detective Sophia Mason, Davis "then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen." The woman's son was with her at the time and she told police he fell when Davis hit her.

TSN's Rick Westhead shared the full complaint:

The 22-year-old was formally charged with two counts of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment. He's due in court Dec. 11, and denied the charges through his defense attorney.

The Athletic's Eric Koreen shared some of the steps available to the NBA under the collective bargaining agreement. The league could place Davis on administrative paid leave during the investigation, and it can bring in outside investigators and legal counsel to aid in the inquiry.

Pleading guilty or no contest would qualify as a violation of the domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Davis signed with the Raptors in July 2019 after going undrafted and playing for the Denver Nuggets' summer league team. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 72 appearances.