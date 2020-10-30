Anderson Silva Makes Weight for Potential Final UFC Fight vs. Uriah Hall

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

In what could be the final fight of his legendary mixed martial arts career, Anderson Silva made weight for his bout with Uriah Hall.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Silva weighed in at 184 pounds for Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

It's assumed that Saturday night will mark Silva's final fight in UFC, but he's not completely shutting the door on fighting again.

"Well, maybe this is my last fight in UFC," he told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. "Probably. But let's go see, you know? … After Saturday, I can come talk to you and say, ‘This is my last fight, or not. I have more.' But probably inside the UFC, this is my last fight."

UFC president Dana White has stated definitively this will be Silva's last fight.

Silva has just one win in his last eight fights dating back to 2013. He also tested positive for steroids in an out-of-competition drug test administered leading up to his fight with Nick Diaz, resulting in Spider's unanimous-decision win being overturned to a no contest.

From 2006-12, Silva was the most dominant fighter in UFC with 16 straight wins during that span. He held the middleweight title for nearly seven years (Oct. 2006-July 2013) and ranks second in UFC history with 10 consecutive title defenses.

Hall (15-9) is looking for his third consecutive win on Saturday night. This will be his first fight since Sept. 2019 when he defeated Antonio Carlos Junior by split decision.