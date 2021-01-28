    Masahiro Tanaka Returns to Japan After 7 Seasons with Yankees

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka winds up during the first inning of Game 2 of the team's American League wild-card baseball series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    After spending seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka announced Thursday he's returning to Japan to pitch for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. 

    Details of the agreement weren't immediately released.

    Tanaka's professional baseball career began in Japan with the Golden Eagles in 2007. He won the Sawamura Award as the best pitcher in Nippon Professional Baseball in 2011 and 2013. 

    After the NPB posted him for all 30 Major League Baseball teams to bid on, Tanaka joined the Yankees in January 2014. The right-hander signed a seven-year, $155 million contract, the largest deal ever given to a Japanese player. 

    Despite some durability issues in New York, Tanaka proved well worth the investment. He was named to the AL All-Star team twice (2014, 2019) and posted a 3.74 ERA with 991 strikeouts and 983 hits allowed in 1,054.1 innings. 

    Tanaka has had problems staying on the field at times. The 32-year-old has never reached 200 innings in a season and has only made 30 starts three times in seven years with the Yankees. 

    When Tanaka is throwing his best, though, few pitchers in MLB were better. He has a 3.33 ERA in 10 career playoff appearances.

    The Golden Eagles are likely betting on Tanaka as a key cog in their starting rotation. His track record of success in New York is a strong indication that his transition back to Japan won't be difficult.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Updated Free Agent Rankings 📊

      @JoelReuter re-ranks every FA still available heading into February📲

      Updated Free Agent Rankings 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Updated Free Agent Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Why O'Day Is One of the Most Underrated Relievers

      Why O'Day Is One of the Most Underrated Relievers
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Why O'Day Is One of the Most Underrated Relievers

      Sny
      via Sny

      Tanaka Returns to Japan

      Masahiro Tanaka has agreed to join Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles after seven seasons with the Yankees

      Tanaka Returns to Japan
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tanaka Returns to Japan

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      B.S. Meter on the Latest MLB Rumors

      We look at which new free agency and trade rumors are legit 📲

      B.S. Meter on the Latest MLB Rumors
      MLB logo
      MLB

      B.S. Meter on the Latest MLB Rumors

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report