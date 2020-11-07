AEW Full Gear 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

AEW Full Gear 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsNovember 8, 2020
On paper, the AEW Full Gear 2020 lineup looked guaranteed to be a rousing success.
Several bouts had Match of the Year potential, such as FTR vs. The Young Bucks, Adam Page against Kenny Omega and the I Quit match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.
Now that it's finished, how did it play out? What were the standout pros and cons of the night?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of AEW Full Gear 2020.
Full Match Results
- (Buy In) Serena Deeb defeated Allysin Kay by submission to retain the NWA Women's World Championship.
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final Match: Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page by pinfall.
- Orange Cassidy defeated John Silver by pinfall.
- Darby Allin defeated Cody by pinfall to winthe AEW TNT Championship.
- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) defeated Nyla Rose by pinfall to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.
- The Young Bucks defeated FTR by pinfall to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
- The Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara by pinfall.
- MJF defeated Chris Jericho by pinfall.
- I Quit Match: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW World Championship.
Underwhelming: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Adam Page
It's too much of a stretch to call Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page a low point. That would be too harsh. But it had far more promise than it was able to follow through with.
Both are capable of so much more. They proved that in their tag team match against The Young Bucks, which was phenomenal.
This match, though, felt basic in comparison. Nothing was interesting enough to not be forgotten about by the end of the night.
That's the problem with hype and expectations. Sometimes, even a good match on another night with two other performers feels like a low point just because it wasn't as absolutely amazing as it should have been.
Highlight: Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
As expected, this match was thoroughly entertaining from start to finish.
By now, Orange Cassidy has proven himself a constant success. He never has a bad match and is consistently one of the most entertaining performers on any card.
Pairing him with John Silver here was a surefire hit, since Silver is on a similar level. He's equally both goofy and impressively athletic.
This may have been overlooked as it didn't have a championship on the line or major stakes, but it was the sleeper match of the night. If you missed it, go back and check it out to see a fantastic mix of agility, power, speed and fun.
Highlight: TNT Championship Match
A bonus positive of the TNT Championship match was hearing that Cody Rhodes will now use his full name, rather than just going by Cody. That's been a long time coming.
This wasn't as outright fun as Cassidy vs. Silver, but it was energetic and told a worthwhile story, albeit a bit rushed for the build.
Rhodes had said that Darby Allin was a great wrestler, but would come up short because he's not the guy to carry the torch at the moment.
During the fight, Rhodes dominated with both power and technique, while Allin worked around it and used his speed to his advantage.
Eventually, that culminated in a quick roll-up with Allin capturing the title to earn The American Nightmare's respect.
It's a shame the post-match attack by Team Taz wasn't a more enthralling way to cap this off. That was a downer that wasn't enthralling enough to make up for ruining the moment.
Middle of the Road: AEW Women's World Championship Match
Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose fought a perfectly fine Women's World Championship match, albeit less intense than their previous encounter.
Had AEW done a better job building a story for fans to sink their teeth into, this might have felt like a bigger deal.
Instead, it was just a repeat of what we've seen before, but with Vickie Guerrero yelling ringside and less use of weaponry.
Perhaps the standout moment there was Shida being sassy and picking Rose up from the two-count just as her challenger did to her earlier in the match.
However, a lackluster ending cemented this as nothing much more than a placeholder contest to eat up time before a more interesting feud comes Shida's way.
Highlight: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Even with injuries on both sides, FTR and The Young Bucks managed to pull off a great contest for the AEW World Tag Team Championship titles.
In an ideal world, Matt and Nick Jackson would have been staunch babyfaces heading into this, rather than troubled near-heels, but they still played the hero role in this match, as evidenced by their grit and determination.
Title wins are normally highlights in their own right and knowing that The Young Bucks aren't forced to never challenge for the belts again is certainly a positive.
It was also nice to see Omega celebrate the win with his friends while Page stood by on the ramp, still an outsider, but an ally nonetheless.
Highlight: The Elite Deletion Match
If Cassidy vs. Silver wasn't silly enough for you, The Elite Deletion match made up for it by being full-blown goofball antics and was a lot of fun.
After a thousand superkicks and action in the ring, it was a refreshing change of pace to get out of the arena and play around in the Hardy Compound.
These two brought out the fireworks—literally—and got down and dirty in the mud to seemingly end their feud once and for all.
Bonus points go to the cameos by Hurricane Helms and Gangrel, which were surprising additions to the expected crew of Reby Hardy and Señor Benjamin.
Highlight: Chris Jericho vs. MJF
The most interesting scenario to come out of Chris Jericho vs. MJF would be the latter joining The Inner Circle.
Thankfully, not only did that happen, but one of the best possible finishes is what led to that result.
Booking MJF to fake out a potential disqualification just to get a roll-up is the type of tactic someone like Jericho would do. That shows MJF is the perfect protege, as he has already patterned himself after Le Champion.
Now, not only does MJF get a big win on his record, he also gets to continue studying under The Demo God's tutelage and fans will get to see how that partnership plays out.
Highlight: AEW World Championship I Quit Match
Given their backgrounds and styles, it would have been strange if Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston had an I Quit match that was anything but a hardcore onslaught.
Thankfully, rather than try to turn this into a technical wrestling affair with more intricate submissions, they played to their strengths and beat the tar out of each other with barbed wire, thumbtacks and steel chairs. Adding rubbing alcohol to the wounds was an interesting touch, too.
Both leaving a bloody mess, but Moxley victorious and still AEW world champion was the best way to go out. Now, as teased to end the show, Moxley has to turn his focus to Omega, who will provide a much different style opponent than the battle he just went through.
