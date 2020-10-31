NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections Amid Latest Knicks, Hornets Rumors

0 of 3

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft rumor mill has gone full circle.

A year ago, it was Memphis star James Wiseman who topped draft boards and gave scouts a clear prospect at No. 1 overall.

When Wiseman's college career ended after three games and an NCAA eligibility investigation, it opened the door for the likes of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards to assume the mantle of presumptive top pick.

Now just weeks away from the November 18 draft, it seems the former Tigers big man may be the most coveted player on the board once again.

According to The Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell, the Charlotte Hornets are considering moving up from the No. 3 pick to ensure they land a franchise center.

Here's a look at how the renewed interest in Wiseman affects the first-round mock draft.