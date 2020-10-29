Dana White Says He Has a 'Feeling' Khabib Will Return to UFC, Go for 30-0 Record

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that he's been speaking with recently retired mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov about returning to the Octagon and attempting to go 30-0 for his professional career.

Khabib, the UFC's former lightweight titleholder, defeated Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254 last Saturday.

He promptly retired afterward, citing the recent death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Following UFC 254, White was asked whether he thought Khabib would stay retired, and he said "I do," per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports.

However, plans may be changing for White and Khabib, who retired with one of the sport's best resumes thanks to a 29-0 professional record and 13-0 UFC mark. No other UFC fighter has ever taken part in as many matches as Khabib without losing.

Khabib defended the lightweight belt against three of the sport's top fighters in Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Gaethje, all of whom rank in the top 11 of UFC's pound-for-pound fighter list. Khabib jumped Jon Jones to land No. 1 on that list after beating Gaethje.