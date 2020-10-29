    Full 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups Reportedly Revealed; UNC vs. Iowa, More

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups are set, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, with Wisconsin hosting Louisville, Duke hosting Illinois and Iowa hosting North Carolina as highlights of the slate.

    Other matchups include:

    • Miami hosting Purdue
    • Virginia Tech hosting Penn State
    • Nebraska hosting Georgia Tech
    • Northwestern hosting Pitt
    • Clemson hosting Maryland
    • Minnesota hosting Boston College
    • Rutgers hosting Syracuse
    • Florida State hosting Indiana
    • Notre Dame will host Ohio State
    • Michigan will host NC State
    • Virginia will host Michigan State

    Per Rothstein, ESPN is set to officially announce the matchups for the tournament—set to be held Dec. 8 and 9—on Friday.

    There are still a lot of questions about the college basketball season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after ESPN announced it would be canceling a number of tournaments—the Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Diamond Head Classic, Wooden Legacy, Charleston Classic and Myrtle Beach Invitational—that it had originally hoped to host at an Orlando bubble, akin to what the NBA did with the restart of its season. 

    The network is still hoping to host the Champions Classic and the Jimmy V Classic, however. 

    "We've decided to redirect our efforts to be sure the teams have enough time to make other plans," Clint Overby, the vice president of ESPN Events, told Seth Davis of The Athletic. "At the end of the day, our bias was toward safety and making sure that what we pulled off was in the best interests of the sport. In the absence of those things, we decided we're better off letting schools do their own thing."

