Full 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups Reportedly Revealed; UNC vs. Iowa, More

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups are set, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, with Wisconsin hosting Louisville, Duke hosting Illinois and Iowa hosting North Carolina as highlights of the slate.

Other matchups include:

Miami hosting Purdue

Virginia Tech hosting Penn State

Nebraska hosting Georgia Tech

Northwestern hosting Pitt

Clemson hosting Maryland

Minnesota hosting Boston College

Rutgers hosting Syracuse

Florida State hosting Indiana

Notre Dame will host Ohio State

Michigan will host NC State

Virginia will host Michigan State

Per Rothstein, ESPN is set to officially announce the matchups for the tournament—set to be held Dec. 8 and 9—on Friday.

There are still a lot of questions about the college basketball season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after ESPN announced it would be canceling a number of tournaments—the Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Diamond Head Classic, Wooden Legacy, Charleston Classic and Myrtle Beach Invitational—that it had originally hoped to host at an Orlando bubble, akin to what the NBA did with the restart of its season.

The network is still hoping to host the Champions Classic and the Jimmy V Classic, however.

"We've decided to redirect our efforts to be sure the teams have enough time to make other plans," Clint Overby, the vice president of ESPN Events, told Seth Davis of The Athletic. "At the end of the day, our bias was toward safety and making sure that what we pulled off was in the best interests of the sport. In the absence of those things, we decided we're better off letting schools do their own thing."

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been held since 1999.