Patriots Trade Rumors: NE Willing to Listen on 'Almost Anyone' Ahead of Deadline

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With just days left before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, the New England Patriots have yet to pop up on the transaction wire, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Thursday they're willing to negotiate.

"The Patriots have been quiet thus far, but I'm told they've said to other teams they'd listen on almost anyone," Breer wrote.

At 2-4, the Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000—Bill Belichick's first season in New England, when he commanded an offense that was centered around Drew Bledsoe. Rookie backup quarterback Tom Brady completed a single pass for six yards in his lone appearance that year. Now one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, the Patriots legend is leading the 5-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while three-time Pro Bowler Cam Newton has thrown for just two touchdowns against seven interceptions as he struggles to recapture the magic in New England. Newton was benched in an embarrassing 33-6 home loss to San Francisco last week.

Breer added that the team spoke with other franchises about moving cornerback Stephon Gilmore during the offseason as recently as training camp before it elected to restructure his contract, moving $4.5 million in salary from 2021 to this season.

"Other teams took that restructure as a sure sign that this will be Gilmore's last year in New England," Breer wrote. "So if they lose Sunday in Buffalo, it'd be interesting to see if they'd move the timetable on his departure up."

Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro selection in each of the past two seasons, has a cap hit of $17.1 million next season.