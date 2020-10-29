Knicks Rumors: NY Wants to Trade Up, Make 'Bigger Splash' Than No. 8 Draft Pick

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The New York Knicks currently hold the No. 8 pick of the 2020 NBA draft, but Zach Harper of The Athletic believes they are one of the teams that could trade up for a higher pick.

"Plenty of people around the NBA believe the Knicks want to make a bigger splash in this draft than the eighth pick might allow," Harper wrote.

LaMelo Ball is reportedly the team's top target, although the squad could also trade up to make sure they get one of Isaac Okoro or Killian Hayes.

Marc Berman of the New York Post previously reported Ball was the team's top point guard target, followed by Hayes.

The team could certainly use an upgrade at the position after getting minimal production from Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina last year. Ball also represents a "splash" as the biggest name in a class that features a lot of uncertainties.

The brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo has been a high-profile player since his freshman year of high school and currently has over five million followers on Instagram. He also has plenty of on-court talent while averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's NBL.

He could join RJ Barrett in an exciting young backcourt for New York.

Though Ball is unlikely to fall to No. 8, Harper listed the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 1), Golden State Warriors (No. 2), Chicago Bulls (No. 4), and Atlanta Hawks (No. 6) as teams that could trade down.

Ian Begley of SNY also reported the Warriors have been keeping "close contact with players that are projected more towards 8-10."

It could create some interesting trade possibilities before the Nov. 18 draft.