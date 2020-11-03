MLB Players Most Likely to Be Dangled in Trade Talk This Offseason

0 of 10

David Dermer/Associated Press

Now that the 2020-21 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived, it's a good time to get to know the winter's top trade candidates.

We've rounded up 10 players who might not just be the subjects of speculative whispers but who are likely to be actively shopped by their current employers.

We considered players who are either expendable or who have become a financial burden, or some combination of both factors. We ranked them according to their desirability based on their age, contract status and their upside and downside.

Let's count 'em down, starting with the least desirable of the bunch.