    Rockets Rumors: HOU '100 Percent Committed' to Maximizing James Harden's Prime

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) signals to the offense during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets reportedly remain "100 percent committed" to building a championship contender around James Harden despite an offseason overhaul that brought in a new general manager, Rafael Stone, and head coach, Stephen Silas.

    ESPN's Tim MacMahon explained Wednesday on The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Real GM) the team isn't planning to alter the main pieces of the roster despite the other changes.

    "What I can say is right now the Rockets are 100 percent committed to trying to cash in on James Harden's prime," MacMahon said. "They consider him the best player in the league, which you know... He's without question a perennial MVP candidate. That's just a simple fact. They're going to try to win a championship as long as he's at that level and as long as he's on board."

                     

